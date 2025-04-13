RR vs RCB Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2025 match?

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have lost both of their matches at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, but the three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) finalists have been on a rampage away from home. With wins in Chennai, Kolkata and Mumbai already under their belt, RCB will look to breach another fortress when they travel to Jaipur on Sunday, April 13.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) have built a reputation of being unbeatable at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium over the years in the IPL, but that has faded a touch in recent years. Moreover, the franchise has been marred by inconsistency and poor roster construction in the 2025 edition.

The Royals have amassed just two wins in five matches and are in seventh place in the standings. Their net run rate is in the negatives as well, and the inaugural IPL champions will need to string together a series of wins if they are to leapfrog the mid-table sides.

RCB, on the other hand, are in a better relative position. With three wins in five matches, Bengaluru are in the top half of the table and have established themselves as one of the teams to watch out for. That said, they have virtually no room for error, and even a couple of close losses could put them under serious pressure.

RR's squad for IPL 2025: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel, Kunal Singh Rathore, Riyan Parag, Nitish Rana, Yudhvir Singh, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kumar Kartikeya, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Madhwal, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma.

RCB's squad for IPL 2025: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Manoj Bhandage, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chikara, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Mohit Rathee, Suyash Sharma, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Salam, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi.

Which team can adapt to the conditions in Jaipur first?

IPL 2025: RCB look to continue excellent away form in Jaipur

2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

RR will back their explosive batting lineup to match that of RCB's, but the bowling unit doesn't inspire nearly enough confidence. The Royals will likely be extremely dependent on Jofra Archer to set the tone for the clash. If Archer can see the back of Phil Salt and Virat Kohli early, the hosts will be in pole position to strange the opposition in the middle overs and secure the two points.

However, that's a big if. Despite the return of Wanindu Hasaranga, RR might not have the bowling firepower needed to keep the RCB batters in check if Archer doesn't have them a blistering start.

For the visitors, meanwhile, quality bowlers like Josh Hazlewood and Krunal Pandya are due a good performance. They could enjoy bowling in Jaipur, where the conditions are unlikely to favor a 200-par game.

It's hard to predict a winner for this one since the Sawai Mansingh Stadium hasn't been assessed yet in IPL 2025. While the two teams are evenly matched, RCB could have the slightest of edges based on the way their players have performed so far in the tournament.

Prediction: RCB to win Match 28 of IPL 2025.

About the author Sai Krishna Sai is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who focuses on listicles and features. A software developer by trade and a writer at heart, he has over 7 years of previous work experience, and always aims to aptly translate his in-depth knowledge and natural affinity for cricket into carefully crafted and well-researched articles.



An ardent Chennai Super Kings supporter who also bleeds blue for his national cricket team, Sai also has a rich history playing the sport. He has featured at the U-16 and the U-19 district levels for Coimbatore, and has also captained his alma mater Birla Institute of Technology and Science (Pilani) Goa's college cricket team in the past.



Sai, who feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a one-of-a-kind athlete, has written over 40 exclusives for Sportskeeda based on players from different levels and age-groups. When he is not working, Sai likes to indulge in travelling, music, photography, and keep close tabs on football, basketball, MMA and F1. He harbors a dream to one day become a high-level cricket analyst and a coach. Know More