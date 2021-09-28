RR vs RCB Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2021 match?

Devdutt Padikkal smashed a century earlier this season against RR

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have a net run rate difference of 0.01 in the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL). But the two sides, who have played 10 matches each, have experienced contrasting fortunes so far.

While RCB have won six of their 10 matches to be placed third, RR have an inverse record that has earned them sixth place. With the Mumbai Indians in a dominant position against the Punjab Kings at the time of writing, capitalizing on which would take them ahead of RR on the standings, Sanju Samson's men desperately need a win to avoid falling behind in the playoff race.

RR have had a poor start to the UAE leg of IPL 2021. They pulled a rabbit out of their hat to beat the Punjab Kings in a last-ball thriller, but were comprehensively beaten by the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Delhi Capitals.

Meanwhile, RCB recovered from a terrible start which featured losses to the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Chennai Super Kings to put it across the Mumbai Indians in their previous game. The win helped RCB establish themselves as a cut above the rest in the race for the final two playoff spots, an advantage they wouldn't want to squander with a loss to RR.

In the reverse fixture between the two sides, RR were slaughtered by a spectacular RCB batting performance. A massive opening stand between centurion Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli ensured that the three-time finalists chased down the 178-run target with 21 balls and 10 wickets to spare.

IPL 2021: Can RR rally around Sanju Samson against RCB?

Sanju Samson is crying out for help in the RR batting lineup. The IPL 2021 Orange Cap contender has waged a lone battle in many of the team's matches this season, with the middle order failing to provide him with any support.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has played a couple of excellent knocks in IPL 2021 but he hasn't been able to capitalize on his starts. With Liam Livingstone yet to fire and Evin Lewis not carrying his Caribbean Premier League form into the IPL, Samson has been left to do the grunt work at No. 3.

The likes of Riyan Parag, Mahipal Lomror and Rahul Tewatia must come up with telling batting contributions, while RR might look towards Shivam Dube, who played a promising knock in the reverse fixture earlier this year.

RR's biggest concern is the form of star overseas recruit Chris Morris, who has sprayed the ball all over the park in the two matches he has played in the UAE leg. The South African speedster appears to be without any rhythm whatsoever, and his erratic bowling has prevented RR from sustaining any pressure while bowling.

RCB relied on an incredible all-round showing from Glenn Maxwell to take them to their first win of IPL 2021's second phase. While AB de Villiers is yet to fire, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal and KS Bharat have come up with decent contributions in IPL 2021.

RCB's batting lineup isn't the deepest right now, but Harshal Patel's brilliant execution of cutters and Yuzvendra Chahal's threatening spells will serve the team well against RR. The overseas combination doesn't seem to be ideal just yet, with Dan Christian and Kyle Jamieson under pressure to deliver. But RCB should back themselves to ride the momentum of their win over the Mumbai Indians.

RR have a lot more to play for in this game. The inaugural IPL champions essentially have their season on the line against RCB, and that could motivate them to exceed expectations. Players like Liam Livingstone are due a big knock as well.

But RR just don't have the batting firepower to compete with RCB at the moment. The law of averages is bound to catch up with Samson at some point in the near future, and the bowling attack hasn't shown enough to suggest that they can counter the threat of Maxwell, Kohli and De Villiers.

While RR are in with a fighting chance, RCB should be able to take home two points, just like they did earlier in the IPL 2021 season. If they don't, they will be very disappointed with themselves.

Prediction: RCB to win Match 43 of IPL 2021

