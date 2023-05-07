RR vs SRH Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 match

The second match of Sunday's double-header will see the Rajasthan Royals (RR) host SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 52 of the ongoing 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The much-awaited fixture will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

RR, who are placed fourth in the points table, have lost four of their last five fixtures and are in desperate need of a win. SunRisers, meanwhile, are still not out of the competition but are languishing at the foot of the table with just three wins after nine outings.

Before the Rajasthan Royals vs SunRisers Hyderabad match starts in IPL 2023, here's a look at their head-to-head stats.

Rajasthan Royals vs SunRisers Hyderabad head-to-head record in IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals players [IPLT20]

The head-to-head record between the SunRisers Hyderabad and the Rajasthan Royals currently stands at 8-9 in favor of RR. The two teams have met 17 times in IPL history, with the Royals winning nine of those.

The head-to-head record between the two teams stood even prior to this season. However, RR beat SRH in their tournament opener earlier this season in Hyderabad to go ahead in the tally.

Here's a look at the overall head-to-head record between the Rajasthan Royals and the SunRisers Hyderabad:

Matches Played - 17

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 9

Matches won by SunRisers Hyderabad - 8

Matches with No Results - 0

Matches Tied - 0

RR vs SRH head-to-head record in Jaipur

The Rajasthan Royals also lead the head-to-head record against Hyderabad while playing at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. The two teams have contested thrice in Jaipur, with Rajasthan coming out on top on two occasions, while SRH won just once.

The Rajasthan-based franchise will look to extend their winning streak in home matches against the Sunrisers tonight. Here's a look at a summary of their head-to-head record in Jaipur:

Matches Played - 3

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad - 1

Matches won by Rajasthan Royals - 2

Matches with No Results - 0

Last 5 Rajasthan Royals vs SunRisers Hyderabad IPL matches

Sanju Samson and Bhuvneshwar Kumar at the toss [IPLT20]

Rajasthan Royals have won three of their last five IPL encounters against SunRisers Hyderabad. Hyderabad recorded their last win over RR back in 2021 when Jason Roy's fifty helped SRH record a seven-wicket win in Dubai.

In the last two occasions, RR have dominated against the Orange Army. While they registered a 72-run win earlier this season, IPL 2022 saw RR beat SRH by 61 runs in Pune.

The last time the two teams met in Jaipur was in 2019 when RR recorded a seven-wicket win in the last over.

Here's a summary of the last five Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals matches:

RR (203/5) beat SRH (131/8) by 72 runs, Apr 2, 2023

RR (210/6) beat SRH (149/7) by 61 runs, Mar 29, 2022.

SRH (167/3) beat RR (164/5) by 7 wickets, Sep 27, 2021.

RR (220/3) beat SRH (165/8) by 55 runs, May 2, 2021.

SRH (156/2) beat RR (154/6) by 8 wickets, Oct 22, 2020.

