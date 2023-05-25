Jason Roy set to terminate his incremental contract with ECB to play in MLC - Reports

England's swashbuckling opener Jason Roy could terminate his incremental contract with England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB). According to the Daily Mail, the right-handed batter has got a lucrative offer to play in the inaugural season of the United States-based Major League Cricket.

The six-team tournament will be played from July 13 to 30 at Grand Prairie Stadium in Texas. MLC will clash with the semifinal and finals of the T20 Blast on July 15. Meanwhile, there are County Championship fixtures between July 15 and 30. Moreover, The Hundred is slated to start on August 1. So, ECB is unlikely to give a no-objection certificate to Roy to play in the US.

For the unversed, England's contracts run from October to September. A release from an incremental deal at this stage would cost £20,000 as against the £66,000 deal signed by Roy.

Amid growing reports of England's white-ball players linked to overseas T20 leagues, the ECB is in the process of revamping their central contract.

Matt Roller @mroller98



Surrey are expecting Jason Roy to play MLC and leave his incremental deal – with Reece Topley considering the same move



espncricinfo.com/story/jason-ro… England players are weighing up terminating their ECB contracts to play in Major League CricketSurrey are expecting Jason Roy to play MLC and leave his incremental deal – with Reece Topley considering the same move England players are weighing up terminating their ECB contracts to play in Major League CricketSurrey are expecting Jason Roy to play MLC and leave his incremental deal – with Reece Topley considering the same moveespncricinfo.com/story/jason-ro…

England Increment Contracts (2022-23): Harry Brook, Dawid Malan, Matthew Potts, Jason Roy, Reece Topley, David Willey

England Annual Central Contracts: Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Ollie Pope, Adil Rashid, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Jason Roy likely to sign for LA Knight Riders

England's Barmy Army 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🎺 @TheBarmyArmy Jason Roy will reportedly move away from his ECB central contract. Jason Roy will reportedly move away from his ECB central contract. https://t.co/z0MtnUUEAH

As per ESPNCricinfo, Jason Roy might play for LA Knight Riders in MLC between the end of the T20 Blast and the start of The Hundred.

The 32-year-old will bring the experience of playing in T20 leagues like the Pakistan Super League, Big Bash League, Bangladesh Premier League and The Hundred.

The Surrey batter is one of the leading run-scorers in T20 cricket, amassing 8395 runs in 321 games at a strike rate of 27.98, including six centuries and 55 fifties.

Jason Roy recently played for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023 after being bought as a replacement for Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who didn’t participate in the T20 tournament due to international commitments. He amassed 285 runs in eight games at a decent strike rate of 151.59, including a couple of half-centuries.

Apart from Roy, Topley has not signed a deal in MLC but might consider his options. He recently underwent surgery and undergoing rehabilitation after a shoulder injury during IPL 2023.

Meanwhile, star T20 players Marcus Stoinis, Quinton de Kock, Anrich Nortje, Wanindu Hasaranga, Glenn Phillips and Unmukt Chand have signed deals in MLC. Trent Boult and Adam Zampa are also likely to join MLC ahead of the tournament.

Poll : 0 votes