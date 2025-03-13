Ruturaj Gaikwad vs Suresh Raina - comparing their stats after 66 IPL matches

The 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) is scheduled to begin on Saturday, March 22. The opening match will see the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), play the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at Eden Gardens.

The following day (March 23), five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will kick off their campaign against another five-time winner, Mumbai Indians (MI), at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Last season, CSK narrowly missed out on a playoff spot due to their net run rate, finishing fifth on the points table. This year, they will be aiming to secure a top-four finish and claim their sixth title.

Over the years, CSK have been home to several cricketing legends, one of whom is Suresh Raina. The former CSK star featured in 176 matches for the franchise, amassing 4687 runs at an average of 32.32, including 33 fifties and one century.

On the other hand, CSK's current skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has emerged as a key figure for the franchise over the past five seasons. With the 2025 season approaching, this article will compare the IPL statistics of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Suresh Raina after 66 games.

Comparing the stats of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Suresh Raina after 66 IPL matches

#1 Most runs

Former CSK batter Suresh Raina played 176 matches for the franchise, amassing 4687 runs. In his first 66 IPL appearances, the left-hander scored 1905 runs.

Player Matches Innings Runs Suresh Raina 66 64 1905 Ruturaj Gaikwad 66 65 2380

Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad has featured in 66 IPL games, all for the Super Kings, and has accumulated 2380 runs to date.

#2 Average and Strike rate

Suresh Raina played 205 IPL matches throughout his career, representing two franchises - Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Lions. He retired with an average of 32.51 and a strike rate of 136.73.

In his first 66 games, the southpaw recorded an average of 35.28 and a strike rate of 140.07.

Player Matches Average Strike rate Suresh Raina 66 35.28 140.07 Ruturaj Gaikwad 66 41.75 136.86

In comparison, Ruturaj Gaikwad has a higher average of 41.75 after 66 IPL matches, although his strike rate of 136.86 is slightly lower than Raina's.

#3 Most 50+ scores

Suresh Raina scored 39 fifties and one century in his 205-match IPL career. In his first 66 games, he notched up 13 fifties, with his highest score of 98 coming against the Rajasthan Royals in the 2009 season at Buffalo Park.

Player Matches Fifties Hundreds Highest score Suresh Raina 66 13 0 98 Ruturaj Gaikwad 66 18 2 108*

In contrast, Ruturaj Gaikwad has accumulated 18 fifties and two centuries in his 66-match IPL career. His highest score is an unbeaten 108, which came against the Lucknow Super Giants at the MA Chidambaram Stadium during the 2024 season.

#4 Runs in a winning cause

In his first 66 IPL matches, all for CSK, the team won 40 games, and Suresh Raina scored 1279 runs in 38 innings at an average of 42.63, including nine fifties.

Player Innings Runs Average Fifties Suresh Raina 38 1279 42.63 9 Ruturaj Gaikwad 35 1614 55.66 14

In contrast, Ruturaj Gaikwad has featured in 66 matches for the franchise, with the team winning 35. During these games, the right-handed batter has accumulated 1614 runs at an average of 55.66, including 14 fifties.

Conclusion

Suresh Raina had an exceptional start to his IPL career, playing a pivotal role in helping CSK secure back-to-back titles in the 2010 and 2011 seasons. He remained a key figure for CSK for many years and went on to become an IPL legend.

In contrast, Ruturaj Gaikwad has made a remarkable start to his IPL career, already winning two titles with the team. He was appointed as the captain ahead of the 2024 season, and he now faces a significant challenge in leading the team in the years to come.

