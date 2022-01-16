Top 3 Indian batting performances in the Test series against South Africa

While many backed Team India to register their first Test series victory in South Africa, the visitors ended up losing the three-match rubber by a 2-1 margin.

Having performed well against Australia and England away from home in recent years, Virat Kohli and co. were expected to conquer the "final frontier." Unfortunately, Team India couldn't capitalize on their opening fixture victory to achieve their elusive Test series win on South African soil. Despite losing the series, the Indian batters provided several moments of joy to their fans.

On that note, let's look at three memorable knocks produced by the Indian batters in the recently concluded Test series against South Africa.

#1 KL Rahul's 123 off 260 balls at SuperSport Park in Centurion

KL Rahul's 123 in the first innings of the first Test is now the highest score by an Indian opener in South Africa

In the series opener at SuperSport Park in Centurion, Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to bat first. Courtesy of the grand opening stand between openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, the visitors were 117-0 at one stage. India eventually managed 327 runs, with Proteas speedster Lungi Ngidi being the pick of the bowlers, picking up six wickets.

Rahul, who was making his comeback into the Indian Test team, having missed out on the home Test series against New Zealand, scored a magnificent 123 runs off 260 balls. His knock comprised 16 fours and a six. It was the right-hander's seventh Test century overall and fifth as an opener outside Asia.

The 29-year-old has so far managed two Test centuries in England and one each in Australia, West Indies and South Africa, apart from his two other hundreds on home soil. Rahul's 123-run knock is now the highest score by an Indian Test opener in South Africa, with the previous best being Wasim Jaffer's 116 at Cape Town in January 2007. After dismissing the Proteas for just 197 runs in their first innings, India set the hosts a 305-run target.

With Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami picking up three wickets each, India dismissed Deal Elgar's men for 191 runs, thereby claiming only their fourth Test win on South African soil. KL Rahul was adjudged Man of the Match for his knock which propelled Team India to a strong first-innings score, which ultimately gave the visitors an edge over South Africa in the first Test.

#2 Rishabh Pant's 100* off 139 balls at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg

Risabh Pant became the first Indian wicket keeper to score three away Test centuries during his knock of 100* in the second innings of the third Test match at Cape Town

Probably one of the best away Test centuries by an Indian under pressure, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's knock in the second innings of the third Test in Cape Town ensured the visitors set South Africa a fighting target. Apart from Pant, only two Indian batters - Virat Kohli and KL Rahul - managed double figures, while the others found the Proteas pacers too hot to handle.

Pant's knock was extra special for the manner in which he executed his innings. The southpaw also achieved a special feat by becoming the first ever Indian wicketkeeper-batter to score three away Test centuries, having previously amassed hundreds in England and Australia.

Without compromising his usual attacking game, the 24-year-old showed more maturity while encountering the South African bowlers. His unbeaten, responsible innings, which was lauded by fans, experts and former greats of the game, comprised six fours and four sixes.

#3 Virat Kohli's 79 off 201 balls at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg

Virat Kohli, who returned to the XI after recovering from upper-back spasms waged a lone battle in the first innings of the third Test amassing 79 off 201 balls

With the three-match series level at 1-1, the series decider was set for Cape Town. Virat Kohli, who returned to the Indian playing XI after missing the second Test due to upper-back spasms, opted to bat first upon winning the toss. Kohli, who waged a lone battle during India's first innings, stood firm at one end.

Expectations were high for his elusive 71st international century when he reached his 28 Test half-century off 157 balls - Kohli's second slowest half-century in Tests. But the 33-year-old failed to convert it into a hundred after being dismissed by Kagiso Rabada for 79.

Nevertheless, his gritty 79-run knock off 201 balls, including 12 fours and a solitary six, will remain special for Indian fans due to the kind of commitment Kohli displayed despite running out of partners at the other end. Kohli's innings was as valuable as a century or a double century due to the circumstances under which it was played.

Despite taking a first-innings lead, India lost the game after the visiting bowlers failed to perform as per their expectations in the second innings, thereby losing the series decider by seven wickets.

Edited by Samya Majumdar