'You sticking your neck out is irrelevant,' Manjrekar clashes with Bhogle over Uthappa's knock
What’s the story?
Former cricketer turned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has clashed with noted cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle over the latter’s views on Robin Uthappa’s slow knock against the Mumbai Indians in the last league match of IPL-2019. Uthappa’s knock of 40 runs from 47 balls raised quite a few eyebrows as his team could only churn up 133 runs from their 20 overs.
In case you didn’t know...
Facing the Mumbai Indians in a must-win clash at the Wankhede stadium in order to qualify for the playoffs, Kolkata were beaten fair and square by the home team by a comfortable margin of 9 wickets. Mumbai chased down the target of 134 runs with 23 balls remaining. Robin Uthappa who came in to bat number 3 faced a lot of flak for his sedate knock of 40 runs from 47 balls. Many fans blamed his slow knock for the failure of KKR’s batting line up to put a challenging score on the board.
The heart of the matter
Just after Kolkata’s defeat, Harsha Bhogle tweeted in support of Robin Uthappa saying that everyone has had bad days at the office. He also suggested that mightier players had failed on bigger stages.
Manjrekar who is never shy of voicing his opinion, disagreed with Harsha’s views and tweeted that KKR paid the price for bringing back Uthappa into the playing XI and that too in an important batting position.
Harsha replied back to Sanjay, saying that his post was about failure of players and that people were being too harsh on Robin Uthappa. Later Harsh made the moment lighter by sharing one more tweet.
What’s next?
With that crushing loss, Kolkata Knight Riders crashed out of this year’s IPL while Mumbai secured the top position in the points table. Mumbai Indians will take on the Chennai Super Kings in the first Qualifier in Chennai on Tuesday, 7th May.