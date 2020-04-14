Sanju Samson picks KKR spinner as toughest bowler he has faced

Samson picked a Kolkata Knight Riders star as the toughest he has ever played.

The Rajasthan Royals batsman also named Rahul Dravid, MS Dhoni and AB de Villiers as his heroes.

Sanju Samson

Rajasthan Royals star batsman, Sanju Samson has picked Sunil Narine as the toughest bowler he's faced in his career.

Samson, who has played four T20Is for the national side made his debut for India back in 2015 was most recently in action against New Zealand during the five-match T20I series which was held from January 24 - February 02.

The Kerala-born batsman, who has plied his trade for the Delhi Daredevils and Rajasthan Royals in the past seasons on the IPL also named Rahul Dravid, MS Dhoni and AB de Villiers as his heroes in a chat with Manorama Online.

Speaking about Kolkata Knight Riders' spinner Sunil Narine, Samson claimed that despite enjoying success against the West Indian, he's still found it hard to play Narine.

"Sunil Narine. Though I have played well against him in the IPL, he's a superb bowler," Samson said.

As per statistics, Samson has struggled to play against Narine, with a strike rate of just 86.67. The Royals batsman has scored 39 runs from 45 balls bowled by the spinner and has got out to him on three occasions.

With India under a lockdown period until May 3, it remains to be seen as to when BCCI announce the next possible commencement date of the IPL.