Shah Rukh Khan responds to a fan who asked him to travel to Melbourne to cheer for India in T20 World Cup 2022

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan organized an Ask Me Anything session for his fans on Twitter on Saturday. In no time, #AskSRK started to trend on the micro-blogging platform as thousands of fans sent in their queries for the King of Bollywood.

Only a few of them received a reply from King Khan, though, and one of them was Vinesh Prabhu. He asked Khan if he would be in attendance at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) should India qualify for the T20 World Cup 2022 final.

In case you didn't know, Khan attended the inaugural T20 World Cup final back in 2007. India defeated Pakistan in that game to become the champions.

Reacting to the 'lucky charm' label given to him by the aforementioned fan on Twitter, Khan wrote:

"Insha Allah. Would be so much fun feel so proud and happy when India is doing well in sports."

If we again qualify in the final, can you please go there as a lucky charm?



Shah Rukh Khan owns multiple cricket franchises

Shah Rukh Khan's immense love for cricket is widely known. He owns the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise in the Indian Premier League. Khan has regularly attended his team's matches at the Eden Gardens. He was also present at the stadium for the IPL 2012 and 2014 finals, where KKR emerged victorious.

Trinbago Knight Riders v St Kitts Nevis Patriots - 2019 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) (Image: Getty)

Shah Rukh Khan also owns a team in the Caribbean Premier League, named the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR). The team represents the Trinidad and Tobago region in the tournament. The franchise also has a women's team. It will be interesting to see if KKR buy a team in the upcoming women's IPL as well.

Besides, Khan is also the owner of Major League T20's Los Angeles Knight Riders and International League T20's Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. Only time will tell whether these two teams can achieve success in their respective leagues just like KKR and TKR did.

