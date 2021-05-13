Shahrukh Khan could answer India's all-rounder prayers [Exclusive]

On 26th January, 2021, Shahrukh Khan yomped out at Ahmedabad with Tamil Nadu embroiled in an almighty scuffle against Himachal Pradesh. At that juncture, the former had lost a string of wickets at the top and despite chasing a paltry total of 136, found themselves on the verge of a batting collapse.

Shahrukh Khan, though, in his inimitable aura of dominance, waltzed to the crease, swatted aside all Himachal Pradesh hopes (both literally and figuratively) and crafted what ultimately morphed into a comfortable victory. Prior to his arrival, that didn’t seem the case but when Shahrukh Khan began his display of pyrotechnics, the onlookers were encapsulated by a sense of inevitability.

Understandably, in the aftermath of that performance, numerous eyeballs were trained on Shahrukh Khan. Not just because he had played one of the best counter-attacking domestic knocks in recent memory, but also because an IPL auction was round the corner.

Throughout that innings though, the IPL Auction was the last thing on Shahrukh Khan’s mind. Instead, he just focused on meeting fire with fire and on evolving a power-packed mechanism that would pummel the Himachal Pradesh bowlers into submission.

“I have no great pre-match routines. My focus is just to go out there and hit the ball as hard and far as possible. When I went in, I didn’t look at the scoreboard. I knew that if I started hitting from the third or fourth ball I faced, we would win with an over to spare. Surprisingly, we finished with two overs left. I just wanted to go out there and hit, nothing else,” Shahrukh Khan told Sportskeeda.

Unsurprisingly, an IPL contract (worth INR 5.25 crore) beckoned, meaning that he represented the Punjab Kings in the most recent rendition of the IPL.

Much like previous incidents, Shahrukh Khan was thrust into the deep end straightaway in his second IPL fixture, wherein his side stared down the barrel against the Chennai Super Kings.

As has become the norm, though, Shahrukh Khan barely flinched and he dug PBKS out of a massive hole, while also ensuring that they avoided the embarrassment of finishing with a sub-100 total. In the games that followed, the right-handed batsmen enjoyed his time with the willow, scoring 104 runs in 7 matches.

More importantly, those runs came at a strike rate of 127.38, which considering the Punjab Kings’ indifferent batting returns, wasn’t too shabby. That it came against quality pacers and in circumstances that were far from ideal only highlighted his exceptional temperament.

“I have always enjoyed the ball coming onto the bat. I like the speed given to me. From a young age, it has come naturally to me. If wickets fall, I am anyway prepared to go in early. I am happy batting [in my current position]. But, if a need arises, where we might be chasing 200 and we need a power hitter up the order, I will be ready,” Shahrukh Khan said.

Apart from his immense ability with the bat, Shahrukh Khan has, more recently, developed an inclination for fast bowling – one that has propelled him as a worthy contender for the all-rounder’s spot in the Indian cricket team.

Interestingly, fast bowling wasn’t something that came naturally to him. Having started his career as an off-spinner, he now feels that seam bowling is something that utilizes the skill-set at his disposal. He reckons he can trouble the batsmen with a bit of pace too.

“I have started fast bowling for the past one and a half years and I am definitely looking to roll my arm over in the upcoming matches. I am tall and I have a bit of speed and am working on the technical aspects now,” Shahrukh Khan elaborated.

Shahrukh Khan could receive a national call-up soon

With India contemplating naming a separate white-ball side for the series against Sri Lanka, which takes place in July and comprises of 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is, there lies a window of opportunity for Shahrukh Khan.

Not just because he has been one of the more belligerent performers in the Indian domestic circuit, but also because he can fill a void that has long plagued the Indian cricket team.

Hardik Pandya has not bowled a lot recently

To place things into context, the Men In Blue have rummaged for seam-bowling all-rounders for quite a while now. For a brief period, Hardik Pandya was looked upon as someone capable of fulfilling that role. Lately though, the Mumbai Indians star has been ravaged by injuries, meaning that he hasn’t been bowling as often as he would’ve liked.

On the other hand, the likes of Shivam Dube and Vijay Shankar have flattered to deceive – something that has lent weight to India’s desperate search for a powerful batsman who can double up as a seamer.

Having said that, there are still plenty of impediments before Shahrukh Khan can stake a claim to become the all-rounder India have craved. Firstly, he might have to iron out his batting flaws against spin bowling, whereas his fast bowling, despite the hype, remains untested.

Fortunately, though, he is aware of these facets and has, at least so far, pulled out all the stops to rectify them.

“I have been practicing to bat well against spinners. I am looking to have more options, apart from the big hits like rotating strike and taking ones and twos," he quipped.

"Fast bowling, meanwhile, is about making use of my height and power well. I am 6ft 4 inches and there are not many Indian fast bowlers who are as tall as me. I am not really thinking about the Indian team’s requirement for a seam-bowling all-rounder but if I bowl well, I think I will have a chance. It [bowling in matches] is definitely something I am looking forward to,” the PBKS all-rounder said.

Additionally, if Shahrukh Khan were to be roped in by the Indian cricket team, he might have to play the role of a finisher – a role that came into vogue courtesy of a certain MS Dhoni, who also happens to be one of Shahrukh Khan’s role models.

“MS Dhoni spoke to me. I had a chat with him after the CSK game. He gave me a lot of insights about my batting. It felt very nice speaking to him. I really look up to him as a cricketer, as a person and just in the way he carries himself. Just sitting next to him and talking to him is special,” Shahrukh Khan quipped.

Hence, as things stand, there is plenty to suggest that Shahrukh Khan might just have started treading the path to greatness – a journey that began with a “shocking” U-19 snub but could culminate in a maiden Indian call-up.

Even though he might not admit it, he has come a long way since that snub for the Indian U-19 side, which came in the backdrop of him amassing 600+ runs and taking 18 wickets.

The most poignant element of his character is that he, irrespective of the cauldron of pressure he finds himself in, always devises a method to isolate himself and keep his mind uncluttered. And, he is the archetypal team player – one who is ready to hold his aces close to his chest or annihilate the opposition into the ground.

Shahrukh Khan has a clear mindset while batting

Over the years, there have been countless individuals who’ve fallen off a cliff, despite the innate talent they boast. Shahrukh Khan, at this juncture, seems to be cut from a different cloth. Not just because he has transformed into a reliable performer, but also because he knows what works for him and isn’t willing to compromise, come what may.

Consequently, one can expect Shahrukh Khan to come out all guns blazing, even when backed into a corner. After all, that is just what he does and it could be something that catapults him as the next big Indian cricketing superstar.

If, due to some unforeseen circumstances, the above doesn’t transpire, India might lose out on a potential match-winner. Shahrukh Khan though, would still stride out to the middle, mark his guard and think about hitting the ball as hard and long as possible.

Shahrukh Khan did it against CSK in IPL 2021, and against Himachal Pradesh in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy that preceded it. Shouldn’t really come as a surprise anymore then, should it?