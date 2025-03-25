Shreyas Iyer vs Shubman Gill - comparing their stats after 103 IPL matches

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set to face off in the fifth game of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday, March 25, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both teams will be eager to start the season with a win, with a mix of new and familiar faces taking the field.

Ad

Shubman Gill will continue to lead the Titans, while the Punjab Kings will be captained by Shreyas Iyer, the 2024 IPL-winning captain with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Both Indian players were recently part of the victorious 2025 Champions Trophy squad and will be looking to replicate their success in the IPL.

With over 100 IPL games played, both Shubman and Shreyas have established themselves as key figures in the tournament. On that note, in this article, we will compare their stats after 103 IPL matches.

Ad

Trending

Comparing the stats of Shreyas Iyer and Shubman Gill after 103 IPL matches

#1 Most runs

Shreyas Iyer made his IPL debut in 2015 and has since featured in 116 matches, amassing 3127 runs at an average of 32.23 and a strike rate of 127.47, including 21 fifties. In his first 103 games, the 30-year-old scored 2815 runs.

Player Matches Innings Runs Shreyas Iyer 103 103 2815 Shubman Gill 103 100 3216

Ad

In contrast, Shubman Gill debuted in the IPL in 2018 and has played 103 matches, scoring 3216 runs

#2 Average and strike rate

In his first 103 IPL matches, Shreyas Iyer had a batting average of 31.63 and a strike rate of 125.67.

Player Matches Average Strike rate Shreyas Iyer 103 31.63 125.67 Shubman Gill 103 37.84 135.70

Ad

In comparison, Shubman Gill has outperformed the PBKS captain in both areas, with an average of 37.83 and a strike rate of 135.69 after 103 games.

#3 Most 50-plus scores

Shreyas Iyer has scored 21 fifties in his 116 IPL matches, including 19 in his first 103 games. His highest score of 96 came during the 2017 season against Gujarat Lions at Green Park.

Player Matches Fifties Hundreds Highest score Shreyas Iyer 103 19 0 96 Shubman Gill 103 20 4 129

Ad

In comparison, Shubman Gill has notched up 20 fifties and four centuries in his 103 IPL matches. The 25-year-old's highest score is 129, which he achieved against Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Conclusion

Shreyas Iyer has had a solid IPL career so far. Primarily batting at the No. 3 and No. 4 positions, the 30-year-old has played several brilliant knocks, adapting quickly to different situations, and even led KKR to an IPL title under his captaincy.

Meanwhile, after initially starting his IPL career lower down the order, Shubman Gill has made a significant impact as an opener, consistently delivering outstanding performances. At just 25 years old, the right-handed batter has the potential to break several records in the years to come.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback