Shubman Gill vs Sachin Tendulkar - comparing their stats after 78 IPL matches

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill has been among the top performers in the ongoing IPL season. Over the last few seasons, he has been a consistent scorer with the bat, showcasing his skills and abilities.
This season as well, Shubman Gill has scored 601 runs from 12 games at an average of 60.10 and a strike-rate of 155.69 with six half-centuries to his name, displaying consistency throughout the tournament.
While today's stars have lit up the ongoing IPL season, the tournament, in its past, has also seen the legends of the game participating in the league. Former Indian batter and great Sachin Tendulkar used to play for the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the early years of the IPL.
Sachin also won the 'Orange Cap' in the 2010 season where he had scored 618 runs from 15 matches with five half-centuries. He was also a part of MI when they won their first IPL title back in 2013.
That said, here is a comparison of stats of Shubman Gill and Sachin Tendulkar, two top batters of their respective generations, after 78 IPL matches.
Shubman Gill vs Sachin Tendulkar comparison after 78 IPL matches
#1 Most runs
Shubman Gill made his IPL debut in 2018 with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) before moving to GT in 2022. Gill has played 115 games so far and has scored 3817 runs in his IPL career. However, in his first 78 games in the league, the batter had managed to score 2083 runs from 75 innings.
Sachin Tendulkar played for the Mumbai Indians from 2008 till 2013. He played 78 matches across six seasons in the league and scored 2334 runs during this period. The difference is not a lot, with Sachin taking a slight edge over Gill in terms of runs scored after 78 games.
#2 Average & Strike rate
Shubman Gill has an overall average of 40.17 and a strike-rate of 138.49 from 115 games in his IPL career. However, in his first 78 matches in the league, the right-hander had an average of 33.06 and a strike-rate of 126.55. Gill batted in the middle and lower middle order and only began opening the batting towards the end of the 2019 season.
On the other hand, Sachin Tendulkar batted as an opener in his entire IPL career. The former great ended with an average of 34.83 and a strike-rate of 119.81 after 78 matches in the league.
While Tendulkar has a marginally better average, Gill has a slightly better strike-rate.
#3 Most 50+ scores in a winning cause
Shubman Gill has scored 1407 runs in a winning cause in his first 78 IPL matches. In these runs, he has scored 12 fifty-plus scores, which are all 12 half-centuries, with the highest score being 96.
As for Sachin Tendulkar, he had scored 1507 runs in a winning cause from his 78 matches in his IPL career. Tendulkar had 11 half-centuries in a winning cause while his only IPL hundred came in a loss.
Both the batters are close in this comparison as well, with Tendulkar only having scored 100 more runs while Gill has only one half-century more.
