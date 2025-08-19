Shubman Gill vs Shreyas Iyer - comparing their stats in T20s after Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement

Team India's Test captain Shubman Gill was picked in the Men in Blue squad for Asia Cup 2025, which will be played in the UAE from September 9 to September 28. Not only has he been selected in the squad, but has also been named vice-captain of the team. All-rounder Axar Patel was Suryakumar Yadav's deputy in India's previous T20I series played against England at home earlier this year.

Ad

Explaining the decision to name Gill as vice-captain, skipper Suryakumar pointed out that the batter was the assigned the role after the previous T20 World Cup, when India went to Sri Lanka. He added that Gill got busy with Test cricket after that and asserted that the team is happy to have him back in T20Is.

While Gill makes a return to the T20I team, there was no place for Shreyas Iyer again despite a stellar IPL 2025 campaign as Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain. Following Team India's Asia Cup 2025 squad announcement, we compare the T20 batting stats of Gill and Shreyas.

Ad

Trending

Shubman Gill vs Shreyas Iyer - Who has a better record for India in T20Is?

Gill has featured in 21 T20Is so far and has scored 578 runs at an average of 30.42 and a strike rate of 139.27. The 25-year-old, who made his T20I debut in January 2023, has struck one century and three fifties. His best of 126* off just 63 balls came against New Zealand in Ahmedabad in February 2023. The elegant batter struck 12 fours and seven sixes in his blazing knock.

Ad

Player Innings Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 21 578 30.42 139.27 126* 1 3 Shreyas Iyer 47 1,104 30.66 136.12 74* 0 8

Ad

(Shubman Gill vs Shreyas Iyer T20I batting stats comparison)

As for Shreyas, he has the experience of 51 T20I matches. He made his debut back in November 2017 and in 47 innings has scored 1,104 runs at an average of 30.66 and a strike rate of 136.12. The 30-year-old is yet to notch up a T20I hundred. His best of 74* came off just 44 balls against Sri Lanka in Dharamsala in February 2022. He also scored 73* off 45 in the same series at the same venue.

Ad

Shubman Gill vs Shreyas Iyer - Who has a better record in the IPL?

Having made his IPL debut in the 2018 season, Gill has featured in 118 matches so far. In 115 innings, he has scored 3,866 runs at an average of 39.44 and a strike rate of 138.71. The Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper has four hundreds and 26 fifties to his credit in the T20 league.

Ad

Gill's best IPL score of 129 was registered against Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The scintillating knock came off just 60 balls and featured seven fours and 10 sixes. Gill struck three tons in the IPL 2023 season in which he amassed 890 runs from 17 games. He also scored 104 off 55 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2024.

Player Innings Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 115 3,866 39.44 138.71 129 4 26 Shreyas Iyer 132 3,731 34.22 133.34 97* 0 27

Ad

(Shubman Gill vs Shreyas Iyer IPL batting stats comparison)

Shreyas made his IPL debut back in 2015 and has played 133 matches so far. In 132 innings, he has totaled 3,731 runs at an average of 34.22 and a strike rate of 133.34. While the PBKS skipper is yet to register a hundred in the IPL, he has notched up 27 half-centuries.

Shreyas' best of 97* came earlier this year against Gill-led GT at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The aggressive batter's knock came off just 42 balls and featured five fours and nine sixes. The 30-year-old ended IPL 2025 with 604 runs in 17 innings, averaging 50.33 at a strike rate of 175.07, with six fifties.

Ad

Shubman Gill vs Shreyas Iyer - Who has a better record in overall T20s?

In his overall T20 career, Gill has played 160 matches. In 157 innings, he has amassed 5,121 runs at an average of 37.93 and a strike rate of 138.89. The Indian Test captain has six hundreds and 32 fifties to his name in T20s. He has struck exactly 500 fours and 167 sixes.

Ad

Player Innings Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 157 5,121 37.93 138.89 129 6 32 Shreyas Iyer 234 6,578 34.08 136.61 147 3 43

Ad

(Shubman Gill vs Shreyas Iyer T20 batting stats comparison)

Shreyas has the experience of 240 T20 games. In 234 innings, he has scored 6,578 runs at an average of 34.08 and a strike rate of 136.61. The 30-year-old has hit three tons and 43 fifties. Shreyas has struck 548 fours and 286 sixes in T20s.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More