SRH vs DC, IPL 2023: Full List of Award Winners, Player of The Match, Scorecard & Records

The Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven runs in IPL 2023 last night at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. The Delhi-based franchise recorded their first away win of the tournament and boosted their tally to four points.

DC captain David Warner won the toss and decided to bat first in Hyderabad. The Capitals lost half their side for just 62 runs in eight overs. It looked like SRH would restrict them to a total below 120. However, Axar Patel's 34-ball 34 and Manish Pandey's 27-ball 34 lifted DC to 144/9 in 20 overs.

SRH had previously won a similar game against the Punjab Kings in Hyderabad, which is why fans expected another win for the Orange Army, but the SRH batters failed to get going. The likes of Harry Brook, Aiden Markram, Abhishek Sharma, and Rahul Tripathi could not live up to the expectations, as SRH lost by seven runs.

Now that the match between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Delhi Capitals is in the history books, here's a look at the stats, award winners, and scorecard of this IPL 2023 game.

List of all award winners in the SRH vs DC match, IPL 2023

All-rounder Axar Patel won the Man of the Match award in the IPL 2023 match between SRH and DC. The Delhi Capitals vice-captain scored 34 runs in the first innings and took two wickets later in the game. His two victims were Mayank Agarwal and Aiden Markram.

Here is the full list of players that won awards at the post-match presentation ceremony:

Player of the Match: Axar Patel (34 off 34 and 2/21)

Game-changer of the Match: Washington Sundar

Catch of the Match: Kuldeep Yadav

Most Valuable Asset of the Match: Washington Sundar

Longest Six of the Match: David Warner

Electric Striker of the Match: Mitchell Marsh (strike rate of 166.67)

Most Fours of the Match: Mayank Agarwal (7 fours)

SRH vs DC IPL 2023 Match Scorecard

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals scorecard (Image: Sportskeeda)

Manish Pandey and Axar Patel were the top run-scorers for the Delhi Capitals. Both Indian players scored 34 runs each, helping DC cross the 140-run mark.

Washington Sundar was wicketless in IPL 2023, but last night against DC, he picked up three wickets, dismissing the trio of David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, and Aman Hakim Khan.

Sunrisers Hyderabad's top performer in the batting unit was Mayank Agarwal. He returned as an opener and scored 49 runs off 39 balls. Axar Patel was the pick of the bowlers for DC, with figures of 2/21.

SRH vs DC, IPL 2023: Top records and stats from the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals match

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals was a low-scoring thriller. Here's a list of some interesting stats to emerge from this IPL 2023 match:

The Delhi Capitals set a new record for the lowest score defended by them in IPL history. Their previous lowest score defended was 150 against the Rajasthan Royals in 2009. Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Phil Salt for a golden duck. It was the 25th time Kumar dismissed a batter for a duck in the IPL, breaking Dwayne Bravo's record of 24. Only Lasith Malinga (36) has done it more times.

