SRH vs DC, IPL 2025: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

A high-stakes encounter awaits fans as the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) host the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 55 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The clash will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Monday, May 5.

Ad

SRH's playoff dreams are on life support after a dismal run, with just three wins from 10 matches. A loss to DC would be disastrous, knocking them out of the IPL 2025 playoffs race.

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals (DC) got off to a blistering start, racking up five wins in their first six games. But they've since hit a rough patch, managing just one win and four losses.

Despite having 12 points from 10 games, they're still hungry for those crucial two points. DC will look to bounce back from their two-match losing streak when they take on SRH tonight. The Axar Patel-led side won the reverse fixture earlier this season, when Mitchell Starc took a fifer in Vizag.

Ad

Trending

Before the match starts, let's look at a detailed preview of the much-anticipated SRH vs DC fixture.

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 match details

Match: SunRisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, Match 55, Indian Premier League 2025.

Date and Time: Monday, May 5, 7:30 pm IST.

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Pitch Report

The average first-innings score at the Uppal Stadium has been more than 203 so far this season. The venue is considered as one of the most batting-friendly stadiums across the country and that was seen when SRH hammered 286 in the opening match of the season.

Ad

For the SRH vs DC game, expect something similar, with the par total here being 200+. Having said that, the ball might stick a bit into the pitch once it gets old.

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Weather Forecast

Fortunately for fans, the weather forecast for the SRH vs DC match is absolutely clear. There is no prediction for rain throughout the day. However, the average temperature is expected to hover around 30 degrees Celsius, meaning it could be quite sweaty out there with humidity also being above 50%.

Ad

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Probable XIs

SunRisers Hyderabad

Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (C), Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami

Delhi Capitals

Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel (wk), Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (C), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Dushmantha Chameera, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma

Ad

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals IPL match live streaming

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Naman Jain Naman has been a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since the past 3.5 years, specializing in penning down insightful listicles. He holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has always had immense passion for cricket, eventually choosing to cover the sport professionally. His exploits in this field have led him exclusively cover several World Cup and IPL matches.



A school-level cricketer, a 10-year-old Naman's love for the sport blossomed after watching each and every game of the 2011 ICC World Cup. He is a huge Team India supporter along with IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, and his all-time favorite cricketer is Jasprit Bumrah. Naman believes that Bumrah is by far the best bowler in the current generation of cricketers and is in a league of how own, and also loves his humbleness off the field.



As a cricket lover himself, Naman places a high emphasis in writing accurate and relevant information since he covers a lot of statistics-based articles. When not watching or writing about cricket, Naman likes to play other sports and spend time with his family. Know More