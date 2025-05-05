SRH vs DC, IPL 2025: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad pitch history and T20 records

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 now in its business end, every match is extremely crucial. And tonight (May 5), we'll witness another high-octane clash when the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) host the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

Both teams are desperate for two all-important points. While SRH are mathematically not eliminated yet, they have a probability of less than a percent to qualify for the playoffs. However, they can certainly spoil DC's party.

Delhi, who were once flying high in the tournament, have hit a roadblock. With two back-to-back losses in their last two outings, Delhi would love to get their season back on track. Before the SRH vs DC match gets underway, let us discuss the pitch in Hyderabad and its IPL stats.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, IPL records

The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Uppal has hosted 82 IPL matches thus far, with teams batting second winning 47 times. The average first-innings score at the venue in IPL 2025 is 203.3, a stat that can give nightmares to the bowlers. Here are some important numbers and stats you would not want to miss before the SRH vs DC clash:

IPL matches played: 82

Won by teams batting 1st: 35

Won by teams batting 2nd: 47

Highest individual score: Abhishek Sharma- 141 in SRH vs PBKS match, IPL 2025

Best bowling figures: 6/12 - Alzarri Joseph in SRH vs MI match, IPL 2019

Highest team total: 286/6 - SRH vs RR, 2025

Lowest team total: 80 - DC vs SRH, 2013

Highest successful run-chase: 247/2 - SRH vs PBKS, 2025

Average first innings score: 163.31

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, Pitch report

Absolutely nothing is expected of the bowlers if they don't hit consistent lines and areas. Hitting the stumps and not giving much room could be the only saving grace for the bowlers on an extremely high-scoring deck.

From where the match is going to be played, the side boundaries are 63 and 70 meters long, with the straight dimension being 77 meters. This clearly means that one side of the boundary is quite short as compared to the other, and thus it could be quite challenging for the spinners.

Since IPL 2023, pacers have been far more dominant than spinners in Hyderabad. In the last 18 matches, pacers have taken 135 wickets at an average of 32.3, while spinners have taken just 55 scalps at 41.7.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, Last IPL match

The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium has hosted five IPL 2025 games thus far, with the last one being between SRH and the Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 23. The match was won by the visitors on the back of a tremendous bowling performance.

Trent Boult, in particular, was the best player on the pitch as he sent back the opening pair of Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head within his first two overs. SRH were staring down the barrel with them being 35/5 at one point.

However, then came a 99-run partnership between Heinrich Klaasen and Abhinav Manohar, and the duo took SRH to a respectable total of 143/8. Klaasen made 71, while Boult ended up with figures of 4/26.

In reply, MI were utterly ruthless. They scored at almost 10 runs/over, with Rohit Sharma hitting a commendable 46-ball 70. Suryakumar Yadav killed the game with his blazing cameo of 40* in just 19 balls. MI won the match by seven wickets and 26 balls in hand.

