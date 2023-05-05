SRH vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2023: 3 moments that generated a buzz among fans in Match 47

Match 47 of IPL 2023 was a nail-biting thriller. Kolkata Knight Riders edged the Sunrisers Hyderabad by five runs in one of the most exciting matches of the season.

KKR posted a 171-run total on the board in their 20 overs. Rinku Singh top-scored for the visitors with a 35-ball 46. His four boundaries and one six helped the Knight Riders cross the 170-run mark in the first innings.

Marco Jansen and T Natarajan were quite impressive with the ball. Both SRH pacers scalped two wickets each in their respective spells. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, Aiden Markram, and Mayank Markrande also bagged one wicket each.

Chasing 172 to complete a double over the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023, the Sunrisers Hyderabad slumped to 54/4 in the seventh over. Heinrich Klaasen rebuilt the innings along with Aiden Markram, adding 70 runs for the fifth wicket. When the South African duo was in the middle, it looked like SRH would win the contest with an over to spare.

However, Varun Chakravarthy's brilliant bowling in the slog overs turned the game in KKR's favor. Nitish Rana introduced Varun in the 11th over, and he ended with figures of 1/20 in four overs. Vaibhav Arora and Shardul Thakur chipped in with some crucial wickets as well, as KKR defeated SRH by five runs.

Now that the game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders has ended, here's a look at the three moments from Match 47 of IPL 2023 that generated a buzz among the cricket fans.

#1 Kaviya Maran's disappointment

Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kaviya Maran always attracts a lot of attentions whenever she attends the matches of her team at the stadiums. She is a passionate cricket fan and does not shy away from showing her emotions as per the match's situations.

SRH were in a good position during the run-chase, but somehow they ended up losing the game. The team's owner was visibly upset with the team's performance.

#2 Rahmanullah Gurbaz's excellent catch behind the stumps in Match 47 of IPL 2023

Rahmanullah Gurbaz took a magnificent one-handed catch behind the stumps to dismiss the dangerous Marco Jansen before he settled in the middle. Vaibhav Arora got the inside edge of Jansen's bat with a yorker delivery.

The ball traveled to the wicket-keeper Gurbaz, who had to execute a dive to complete a catch. You can watch the video of the catch right here.

#3 Aidendra Markrambali's sensational caught and bowled in Match 47 of IPL 2023

Nitish Rana looked in fine touch during the first innings of the IPL 2023 match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Sunrisers Hyderabad. He was batting on 42 off 30 when he mistimed a shot off Aiden Markram's bowling.

The ball went high up in the air towards the leg-side. The deep fielder could have missed the catch because the ball would have landed near the 30-yard circle, but Aiden covered a lot of distance and executed a perfect dive to complete a caught and bowled dismissal. You can watch the video of the dismissal right here.

