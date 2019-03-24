SRH vs KKR- KKR's probable playing XI

Kanav FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Feature 1.81K // 24 Mar 2019, 13:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

KKR The duo of Lynn and Narine form a dangerous opening pair.

With the IPL underway, KKR will play their opening game on 24th March against Sunrisers Hyderabad. KKR ended up 3rd in the previous edition of the tournament and have stuck to their core squad.

They have a good mix of batsmen like Nitish Rana and Chris Lynn, all rounders like Andre Russell and Carlos Brathwaite and bowlers like Kuldeep, Narine and Prasidh Krishna. They also have experience in the form of Dinesh Karthik and Piyush Chawla and young blood in the form of Shubhman Gill and Rinku Singh.

KKR will be looking to repeat their performances of 2018 and led by an in-form Dinesh Karthik, they will be hoping to win their opening match in their home ground. Let's have a look at the playing XI that Dinesh Karthik could field in their encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Openers- Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn

Lynn and Narine

KKR stuck to their opening combination of Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn in 2018 and that yielded them results. The Caribbean pinch hitter gave a strong start on most occasions and even managed to notch up a fifty against Punjab which powered KKR to 245. His strike rate of 189 in 2018 was second only to Krishnappa Gowtham. His pinch-hitting helps boost up the run rate and also make full use of the powerplay fielding restrictions. His presence also helps Chris Lynn to settle down as the run rate is being taken cared of by him. Thus, KKR would like to try him as their first opener against SRH.

Chris Lynn is the second choice in KKR's squad. A T20 specialist, he is known for his exploits in the Big Bash League. He had a decent outing in 2018, scoring 491 runs at an average of 32.

1 / 4 NEXT

Advertisement