SRH vs KXIP: One change the teams should make for the encounter

The 22nd match of IPL 2020 will be played between the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

SRH is currently in sixth place in the IPL points table with two wins and three losses, while KXIP is at the bottom of the table, having won only one of their five matches played so far.

SRH and KXIP have played 14 matches against each other in the IPL. SRH have won 10 of them, while KXIP have managed to win the remaining four. SRH have also won the IPL title once whereas KXIP have never lifted the trophy.

When the two sides met last year, both teams won one match each. SRH finished the season at the fourth position while KXIP occupied the sixth spot on the table.

This match is going to be crucial for both franchises as they try and improve their position this IPL season. On that note, let’s take a look at one change that these teams should make for this important encounter.

KXIP: Maxwell OUT, Gayle IN

Chris Gayle

KXIP bought Glen Maxwell for 10.75 crore in the IPL auction. However, the Australian has failed to live up to his price tag, scoring only 41 runs from the five matches this campaign so far.

While Maxwell has not shifted from his natural attacking style, his strike rate is surprisingly below 100 this season.

KXIP cannot afford for this to continue, and must consider replacing the Australian with Chris Gayle. The 'Universe Boss' is one of the most successful players in IPL history.

Unfortunately, he has not played any match so far this season as Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul have been extremely successful as openers.

KXIP should consider slotting Gayle at the No. 3 position as this would allow him the time to find his feet and go after the bowling. The Jamaican is also handy with the ball and can offer a couple of overs of off-spin, just like Maxwell.

SRH: Williamson OUT, Nabi IN

Mohammed Nabi

Once declared fit to play, Kane Williamson walked into the starting XI in place of Mohammed Nabi. Williamson justified his spot with a 26-ball 41 against the Delhi Capitals, but his returns in the next two matches have been limited to single digits.

The exclusion of Nabi has given SRH some serious problems in the middle order. They currently don't have an experienced finisher in the line-up and are also struggling to find a quality sixth bowling option.

The absence of Nabi is clearly affecting the balance of the Hyderabad-based franchise. The SRH management has a difficult call to make. Whether they decide to stick with Williamson's batting skills or Nabi's all-round prowess could determine their outcome this IPL season.