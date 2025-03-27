SRH vs LSG, IPL 2025: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad pitch history and T20 records

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will host the IPL 2025 game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants on March 27. It is the second home match of the season for SRH, who crushed Rajasthan Royals in their previous outing.

Ad

SRH decimated LSG the last time these two teams met in Hyderabad. The defeat was so embarrassing that LSG owner Sanjeev Goenka lashed out at his team's captain KL Rahul immediately after the game ended.

LSG will be out for revenge when they take the field under new captain Rishabh Pant. Before the contest starts, here's a look at the pitch history of the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad IPL records

Teams batting first have won 35 out of the 78 IPL games hosted by Hyderabad. The pitch has been batter-friendly of late, and a high-scoring game is expected between SRH and LSG.

Ad

Trending

Here are some important stats to know from the previous 78 matches hosted by Hyderabad in IPL:

IPL matches played: 78

Won by teams batting first: 35

Won by teams batting second: 43

Highest individual score: 126 - David Warner (SRH) vs KKR, 2017

Best bowling figures: 6/12 - Alzarri Joseph (MI) vs SRH, 2019

Highest team total: 277/3 - SRH vs MI, 2024

Lowest team total: 80 - DC vs SRH, 2013

Highest successful run-chase: 215/6 - SRH vs PBKS, 2024

Average first innings score: 162.

Ad

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad pitch report

Although the average first innings score is 162, fans should expect a game where both teams score more than 200 runs each. The batters should have a memorable day in the middle.

Bowlers will find it extremely challenging to keep a check on the run flow. The exact pitch report will be broadcasted live from the venue before the toss.

Ad

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad last IPL match

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 44 runs in the last IPL game hosted by this stadium. SRH posted 286 on the board, thanks to Ishan Kishan's magnificent century.

In response, RR reached 242/6 in 20 overs, losing by 44 runs. Here's a summary of the scorecard:

Brief scores: SRH 286/6 (Ishan Kishan 109*, Tushar Deshpande 3/44) beat RR 242/6 (Dhruv Jurel 70, Harshal Patel 2/34) by 44 runs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback