SRH vs LSG Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2025 match?

Ahead of Match 7 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL), all the talk seems to be about whether the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) can cross the 300-mark. A scintillating batting display at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium and the shortcomings of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have meant that the discourse surrounding the clash has been hugely one-sided.

However, it's smart to not go down that route. While they squandered a winning position against the Delhi Capitals (DC), Lucknow showed glimpses of real ability. The openers got them off to a flying start in the powerplay, allaying one of their main concerns prior to the IPL 2025 season.

Nicholas Pooran seemed to be in exceptional nick, and although captain Rishabh Pant bagged a painstaking duck on his debut for the franchise and they played with just two specialist pacers, the Super Giants came close to making a winning start.

Meanwhile, SRH will be confident following their thrashing of the Rajasthan Royals (RR). The Orange Army have arguably the most destructive batting lineup in the competition, and the venue allows them to hit through the line and over the top. If they are fed a few looseners in the powerplay, Hyderabad will get off to a scintilling start. If they aren't, well, they probably still will anyway.

SRH's squad for IPL 2025: Travis Head, Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Sachin Baby, Heinrich Klaasen, Ishan Kishan, Atharva Taide, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kamindu Mendis, Adam Zampa, Rahul Chahar, Zeeshan Ansari, Mohammed Shami, Pat Cummins, Harshal Patel, Simarjeet Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Wiaan Mulder, Eshan Malinga.

LSG's squad for IPL 2025: Aiden Markram, David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Himmat Singh, Matthew Breetzke, Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Aryan Juyal, Abdul Samad, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Arshin Kulkarni, Ravi Bishnoi, M Siddharth, Digvesh Singh, Mayank Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Akash Singh, Shamar Joseph, Prince Yadav.

The odds are tilted in favor of SRH, but funnier things have happened in the IPL. Can LSG pull off an upset?

IPL 2025: SRH look to make the most of weakened LSG

Avesh Khan's impending return will boost LSG's pace stocks. They used Manimaran Siddharth as an impact player in the last game, but given how SRH have sensational hitters of spin right through their lineup, the left-arm spinner might not have a central role to play in conditions that won't aid his style of bowling.

However, it's safe to say that SRH will have to play really poorly to lose to LSG. The high-variance nature of their batting means that they can collapse on any day, but the Lucknow bowling attack looks so weak right now that it's hard to see them challenge the opposition.

The Super Giants have the batting pedigree needed to compete with the SunRisers, but the bowling is another conversation altogether. And while they cannot be ruled out because of the match-winners in the batting unit, LSG are likely to have too much on their plate.

Prediction: SRH to win Match 7 of IPL 2025.

