SRH vs MI Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before SunRisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number eight of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, March 27. Both Hyderabad and Mumbai lost their opening matches of the tournament to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Gujarat Titans (GT) respectively.

Hyderabad went down to KKR by four runs at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Bowling first, SRH conceded 208/7 despite T Natarajan's 3/32 as Andre Russell muscled his way to 64* off 25 balls. In the chase, Heinrich Klaasen hammered a brilliant 63 off 29 balls, hitting eight sixes. However, Hyderabad fell tantalizingly short of the target.

Mumbai bowled first against Gujarat and did a good job of restricting the opposition to 168/6 as Jasprit Bumrah produced outstanding figures of 3/14, while Gerald Coetzee also shone with 2/27. MI had their moments in the chase as Rohit Sharma scored 43 off 29 balls, while Dewald Brevis contributed 46 off 38 balls. However, Mumbai were restricted to 162/9.

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head record in IPL

Hyderabad and Mumbai have met 21 times in the IPL, with MI winning 12 and SRH nine. In the last clash between the two teams in IPL 2023, Mumbai beat Hyderabad by eight wickets as Cameron Green slammed 100* off 47 balls.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 21

Matches won by SunRisers Hyderabad - 9

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 12

Matches with No Result - 0

SRH vs MI head-to-head record in Chennai

The teams will clash at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday. SRH and MI have met eight times at the venue, with both sides winning four games each. In their previous encounter in Hyderabad, MI got the better of SRH by 14 runs.

Matches Played - 8

Matches won by SunRisers Hyderabad - 4

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 4

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five SunRisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians matches

If we look at the last five IPL matches between SunRisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians, MI have been dominant, emerging victorious on four occasions. SRH's only win came in May 2022, when they registered a three-run victory in Mumbai.

Here's a summary of the last five SunRisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians games:

MI (201/2) beat SRH (200/5) by 8 wickets, May 21, 2023

MI (192/5) beat SRH (178) by 14 runs, April 18, 2023

SRH (193/6) beat MI (190/7) by 3 runs, May 17, 2022

MI (235/9) beat SRH (193/8) by 42 runs, October 8, 2021

MI (150/5) beat SRH (137) by 13 runs, April 17, 2021