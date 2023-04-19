SRH vs MI Highlights, IPL 2023: 3 moments that generated a buzz among fans in Match 25

Match 25 of IPL 2023 is in the history books. Mumbai Indians defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs on Tuesday night at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium. All-rounder Cameron Green won the Man of the Match award for his half-century and one wicket.

SRH skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and asked MI to bat first. The Mumbai Indians got off to a decent start, thanks to Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan's 41-run opening stand. After Rohit's dismissal, Cameron Green arrived in the middle and played a fantastic knock of 64 off 44 balls.

Tim David and Tilak Varma supported Green to perfection by scoring a total of 53 runs. In the end, MI finished with 192/5. Marco Jansen took two wickets for SRH, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan bagged one wicket each.

Chasing 193 for a victory, the Sunrisers Hyderabad could not build any big partnerships. Mayank Agarwal and Heinrich Klaasen tried to take the team closer to the target, but their efforts ended in a losing cause. MI bowled SRH out for 178 runs in 19.5 overs.

It was an entertaining match between MI and SRH last night in IPL 2023. Several interesting things happened in the game, and here's a list of the three moments that generated a buzz among the fans.

#1 Arjun Tendulkar took his first wicket in IPL 2023

Arjun Tendulkar became the first member of his family to take an IPL wicket (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Arjun Tendulkar made his IPL debut against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday evening. The left-arm pacer bowled two overs for the Mumbai Indians, but he could not scalp any wickets.

Last night against SRH, Arjun played his second IPL match and dismissed Bhuvneshwar Kumar. His father Sachin Tendulkar never picked up a wicket in the IPL. Hence, Arjun became the first member of his family to dismiss a batter in the IPL.

#2 Sachin Tendulkar meets Brian Lara ahead of the IPL 2023 match between SRH and MI

Before the first ball of the SRH vs MI match was bowled, Mumbai Indians' icon Sachin Tendulkar caught up with Sunrisers Hyderabad's coach Brian Lara. Both Tendulkar and Lara were two of the best batters during their playing days.

The stalwarts have played against each other in the Road Safety World Series as well. They had a brief chat before the IPL 2023 match between SRH and MI, and their meeting generated a lot of buzz on social media.

#3 Flying Aiden Markram in IPL 2023

Captain Aiden Markram was sensational on the field (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Aiden Markram could not impress much with the willow against the Mumbai Indians, but the Sunrisers Hyderabad captain was brilliant while fielding in the first innings. Markram took magnificent catches to dismiss Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav.

He bagged two top-class catches in the same over to dismiss Kishan and Yadav. The SRH captain's athleticism generated a buzz among fans on social media. He also won the Best Catch of the Match award.

Poll : 0 votes