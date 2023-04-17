SRH vs MI, IPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

The Sunrisers Hyderabad will square off against the Mumbai Indians in the 25th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will host this clash.

Sunrisers Hyderabad didn’t have the best of starts to the competition. They lost their first two fixtures but turned the tables around to win the next two. They faced the Kolkata Knight Riders in their last game and beat them by 23 runs.

After being asked to bat first, Harry Brook found form as he scored a fantastic unbeaten ton to power his side to 228/4 at the end of their 20 overs. Skipper Aiden Markram also hit fifty. Marco Jansen and Mayank Markande picked up two wickets as it helped them restrict the Knight Riders to 205/7 to win the game by 23 runs. They will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum.

Mumbai Indians also have had a similar journey in IPL 2023 so far. They also lost their first two fixtures and won their next two. They beat the Delhi Capitals to grab their first win and came out on top against the Kolkata Knight Riders in their recent outing.

Bowling first, the bowlers went on a journey as the Knight Riders posted 185 on the board. In reply, Ishan Kishan scored a quickfire fifty and contributions from their middle-order batters helped them chase down the total in 17.4 overs. They will be high in confidence after this five-wicket win and will look to repeat their performance on Tuesday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Match Details:

Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Match 25, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023

Date and Time: April 18th 2022, Tuesday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Pitch Report

The pitch at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium is on the slower side. The spinners will play a major role while bowling at this venue as the ball tends to grip off the surface. Run-scoring becomes easier once the batters spend some time in the middle.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Weather Forecast

The temperature in Hyderabad is expected to range between 25 and 38 degrees Celsius.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Probable XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad

We may see Washington Sundar come in place of Umran Malik on Tuesday as the pacer was on the expensive side in their last game.

Probable XI

Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik/Washington Sundar, T Natarajan

Mumbai Indians

Expect Rohit Sharma to feature in the starting XI in place of Hrithik Shokeen and lead the side by taking over from Suryakumar Yadav.

Probable XI

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Riley Meredith

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Match Prediction

Both sides have had similar journeys in the competition so far. They are coming off a win in their respective previous fixtures and will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum when they take the field on Tuesday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have the home advantage and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to win match 25 of IPL 2023.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

