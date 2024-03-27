SRH vs MI, IPL 2024: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad pitch history and T20 records

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will play their first home game of IPL 2024 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium later tonight. They will square off against five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI), who suffered a loss against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in their opening fixture.

The Sunrisers also lost their tournament opener against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens. However, SRH's batting lineup would have gained enormous confidence from that game because they almost chased down a 209-run target that night.

Before SRH host MI for a match in IPL 2024, here's a look at the pitch history and IPL records at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad IPL records

Hyderabad has hosted 71 IPL matches so far, where teams batting second have won 40 times. The captain winning the toss in tonight's game might prefer bowling first, keeping the record at this venue in mind.

Here are some other important numbers and stats that fans should know from previous IPL games played in Hyderabad:

IPL Matches Played: 71

Matches won by teams batting first: 30

Matches won by teams batting second: 41

Highest team total: 231/2 - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2019.

Lowest team total: 80 - Delhi Capitals vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2013.

Highest successful run-chase: 217/7 - Rajasthan Royals vs. Deccan Chargers, 2008.

Highest individual score: 126 - David Warner (SRH) vs. Kolkata Knight Riders, 2017.

Best bowling figures: 6/12 - Alzarri Joseph (MI) vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2019.

Average first innings score: 159.

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad pitch report

The pitch report for the SRH vs MI match will be live on Star Sports and JioCinema before the toss. A fresh wicket will likely be on offer for this game, one that helps the batters. Expect a high-scoring match on this ground.

Last year, MI beat SRH by 14 runs at this venue. Cameron Green's 64-run knock helped MI reach 192/5. In reply, SRH were bowled out for 178, with Piyush Chawla bagging two wickets for the visitors.

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad last IPL match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in the last IPL game played at this venue. SRH posted 186/5 on the board, riding on Heinrich Klaasen's ton. In reply, Virat Kohli's century guided RCB to 187/2 in 19.2 overs.

The batters hit a total of 16 sixes in that game. Seven wickets fell in 39.2 overs. Pacers bagged four of those seven scalps. Here's a summary of the scorecard:

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bengaluru 187/2 (Virat Kohli 100, T Natarajan 1/34) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad 186/5 (Heinrich Klaasen 104*, Michael Bracewell 2/13) by 8 wickets.