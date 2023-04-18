SRH vs MI Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2023 match?

Four teams are stuck on four points in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) are close to the bottom of the pile.

Both SRH and MI lost their respective first two matches in IPL 2023 and were staring down the barrel at that point. Since then, though, they have recovered somewhat, and both enter this contest on the back of a two-game winning streak.

While Hyderabad managed to beat the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Mumbai chased down totals against the Delhi Capitals (DC) and KKR. Their respective net run rates have been slightly boosted, but both teams have a lot of work to do as the league phase progresses.

Coincidentally, both SRH and MI have had only one Player of the Match award winner each, with Shikhar Dhawan and Venkatesh Iyer stealing the accolade for their batting efforts despite ending up on the losing side for PBKS and KKR respectively.

The recent head-to-head record is rather even, with the Orange Army having won two of their last five meetings against MI. Strangely, though, the team batting first has won four of these five matches - a statistic that goes against the general trend in modern-day T20 cricket.

IPL 2023, SRH vs MI Match Prediction: Hyderabad and Mumbai look to sustain momentum as toss factor looms large

Rahul Tripathi has been dismissed for two single-digit scores in the tournament

Former MI man Mayank Markande has been one of the biggest reasons behind SRH finding some form. The leg-spinner has picked up six wickets in two matches this campaign, with both his control and variations shining through at a team that struggled for spin penetration last year.

Up against the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma, Markande will have a vital role to play in Hyderabad, where the wicket has been rather unpredictable. Tim David, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan seem to be hitting top form, and Mumbai could be quite dangerous if they pick their battles among the opposition's bowlers.

MI's threadbare bowling attack means that they will find it almost impossible to defend targets. Piyush Chawla has been one of the bright spots for the five-time champions, whose pacers and supporting spinners haven't been able to generate much wicket-taking threat.

This brings the toss into a position of prominence in Hyderabad, where the home side chased down PBKS' total quite comfortably in their previous IPL 2023 game at the venue. If MI bat first, their chances of managing to take two points away from the encounter diminish almost immediately.

If Mumbai chase, however, a more even contest could be on the cards. Even then, SRH's bowling attack, which is leagues better than their opponent's, will be a big factor in their favor.

Anything can happen in a game of T20 cricket, and MI's set of dangerous batters seem to be finding their feet in IPL 2023. If one or two big names click on Tuesday, the five-time champions could run away with the game.

However, SRH have a slight edge, as far as their strength on paper and recent form are concerned.

Prediction: SRH to win Match 25 of IPL 2023.

