SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad pitch history and IPL records

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium will play host to an IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday (April 9). The Orange Army played against Rajasthan Royals at this venue earlier this season, where RR recorded a comfortable win.

The pitch at this stadium seemed good for batting in that match. Looking at the quality of batters present in the squads of Hyderabad and Punjab, fans should expect a run-fest in Hyderabad tonight.

Before the clash between PBKS and SRH begins, here's a look at the pitch history of the venue for tonight's game.

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad IPL records & stats

Teams batting second have won 35 out of the 65 IPL matches hosted by Hyderabad. Hence, the captain winning the toss may prefer bowling first on this ground.

The average first-innings total at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium is 158. However, teams batting first should look to score around 175-180 runs in their 20 overs as the dew may come into play.

On that note, here's a look at some other vital stats you need to know from previous IPL matches played in Hyderabad:

IPL matches played: 65

Matches won by teams batting first: 29

Matches won by teams batting second: 35

Matches Tied: 1

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 126 - David Warner (SRH) vs. Kolkata Knight Riders, 2017

Best bowling figures: 6/12 - Alzarri Joseph (MI) vs. SunRisers Hyderabad, 2019

Highest team score: 231/2 - SunRisers Hyderabad vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2019

Lowest team score: 80 - Delhi Capitals vs. SunRisers Hyderabad, 2013

Average first-innings score: 159

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

pitch report

As mentioned earlier, the pitch in Hyderabad is good for batting. Teams have managed to score 200+ totals on this ground. Judging by the scorecard of the previous IPL 2023 match played at this venue, one can assume that the pitch tends to get slower as the game progresses.

Fast bowlers took all the wickets in the first innings of that game, while spinners bagged five out of the eight wickets that fell in the second innings. It will be interesting to see if Sunday's match also has a similar trend.

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

last IPL match

Rajasthan Royals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 72 runs in the previous IPL match hosted by Hyderabad. Half-centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson guided the Royals to 203/5 in their 20 overs.

Chasing 204 in the second innings, SRH ended with 131/8. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal bowled a dream four-over spell of 4/17 for the Rajasthan Royals. Here's a summary of that game:

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals 203/5 (Sanju Samson 55, T Natarajan 2/23) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad 131/8 (Abdul Samad 32*, Yuzvendra Chahal 4/17) by 72 runs.

Poll : 0 votes