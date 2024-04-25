SRH vs RCB Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s IPL 2024 match - April 25, 2024

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will host the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 41st match of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium on Thursday.

The SunRisers Hyderabad are currently placed third in the 2024 IPL points table, having won five out of seven games. They registered a 67-run victory over Delhi Capitals in the last encounter in Delhi. SRH have already beaten RCB in Bengaluru and will be eyeing to grab another win on their home turf.

Meanwhile, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru were on the verge of securing their second win of the season against KKR but fell short by one run. They find themselves at the foot of the points table with just one win in eight matches.

On that note, here are the three differential picks you can opt for in the upcoming SRH vs RCB Dream11 match.

#3 Nitish Kumar Reddy (SRH) - 7.0 credits

Nitish Kumar Reddy of SRH (Credits: IPL)

Nitish Kumar Reddy has played three innings in four matches. He smashed 64 runs and also picked up a wicket against PBKS followed by another all-round performance against DC. He scored 37 runs and also scalped two wickets with the ball.

Considering his ability to contribute to both aspects of the game, Nitish will be a wise choice for your SRH vs RCB Dream11 fantasy teams.

#2 Will Jacks (RCB) - 7.5 credits

Will Jacks in action (Credits: IPL)

Will Jacks will be a great differential pick for the upcoming game, owing to his all-round abilities. He scored a 55-run knock in the previous game against KKR, comprising four fours and five sixes. He has also taken a wicket with the ball in his first game against MI.

Jacks was run out for seven runs during the reverse fixture against SRH. However, he is expected to play a big knock in the top order and prove to be an important asset in your SRH vs RCB Dream11 teams.

#1 Cameron Green (RCB) - 7.5 credits

Cameron Green in action (Credits: IPL)

Cameron Green, despite a relatively quiet season, showcased glimpses of his potential with two wickets in the previous match and a similar performance in the season opener. Notably, he boasts remarkable records against SRH, scoring 100* and 64* plus one wicket in two games.

Additionally, he has accumulated 115 runs in two matches at this venue and secured a wicket as well. Thus, he will be one of the top differential picks and a smart choice for the captain/vice-captains in your SRH vs RCB Dream11 teams.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback