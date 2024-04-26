SRH vs RCB Highlights, IPL 2024: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 41

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) secured a 35-run victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 41 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on April 25 in Hyderabad.

Batting first, RCB were off to a positive start with Faf du Plessis (25 off 12) and Virat Kohli (51). The duo stitched a 48-run stand in less than four overs. Then, Rajat Patidar was sensational to smoke 50 off 20 to put RCB on the front foot.

Cameron Green contributed 37 off 20, as the Bengaluru-based franchise posted a strong score of 206. Jaydev Unadkat was the pick of the bowlers for the home team with three scalps.

Thereafter, SRH lost Travis Head (1) early. Although Abhishek Sharma was destructive with a knock of 31 off 13, he couldn't convert it into a big knock. The dismissal of the team's key batters, Aiden Markram (7) and Heinrich Klaasen (7) hurt their chances of chasing down the score.

The hefty contributions of Shahbaz Ahmed (40) and Pat Cummins (31) pushed SRH's total to 171, as they tasted their third defeat of the season. Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, and Cameron Green took two wickets each for RCB.

On that note, let's check out the three key moments of the SRH-RCB game.

#1 Rajat Patidar slams four consecutive sixes off Mayank Markande

The 11th over of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru innings witnessed Rajat Patidar in full flow. He slammed a maximum towards the long-off area to a full-pitched delivery to set the tone.

Then, Patidar was sensational to continue his momentum and hit three consecutive sixes. The best among the lot was a six towards the deep mid-wicket area, where the skillful batter waited for the ball to spin and was ready to pounce on it.

He slammed the fifty off 19 balls and joined Robin Uthappa for the second-fastest fifty by RCB player in IPL history after Chris Gayle (17).

#2 Swapnil Singh's double strike pushes panic button for SRH

Playing in his first game this season, Swapnil Singh had an eventful first over. In the first ball, Aiden Markram hit him for a four towards the point region. However, Markram completely misjudged the full toss and was adjudged LBW in the following delivery.

Thereafter, Nitish Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen hit a six each in alternate balls. Nevertheless, Swapnil took the last laugh, as he made caught Klaasen at mid-on. With key wickets of Proteas batter, the game was already done and dusted for the home team.

#3 Cameron Green's all-round contribution

The Australian all-rounder came at a crucial juncture when RCB was at 132/3 in 13 overs and needed a push to post a formidable total. Cameron Green was impressive to find the gaps and increase the tempo with a 20-ball 37-run knock. He helped the visitors to compile a score of 206 on the board.

On the bowling front, Green secured a crucial wicket of Pat Cummins (31 off 15), who was turning the game's momentum towards SRH. While also dismissing Bhuvneshwar Kumar (13), Green finished with figures of 2/12 in three overs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback