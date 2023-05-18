SRH vs RCB: Scorecards, Highlights, and Results of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore's last match in IPL 2023

Two crucial points will be up for grabs when Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 65 of the ongoing IPL 2023 season. The much-awaited fixture will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, May 18.

Hyderabad, who will host their last home game of the season, are languishing at the bottom of the table with only four wins in 12 games. They will enter tonight's game on the back of a defeat against the table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The SRH skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and decided to bowl first. The Hyderabad-based franchise dismissed Wriddhiman Saha for a duck, but Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan (47) added 147 runs for the second wicket to turn the game in GT's favor.

SRH bowling scorecard vs GT [Sportskeeda]

Gill, in particular, was at his best, and single-handedly demolished the SRH attack and slammed his first-ever IPL hundred. He was out for a superb 101 off 58 balls.

It seemed like GT would cross the 200-run mark. However, Bhuvneshwar Kumar's five-wicket haul helped Hyderabad make a comeback and restrict GT to 188/9 in 20 overs.

SRH batting scorecard vs GT [Sportskeeda]

Chasing 189 for a victory, the Sunrisers Hyderabad slumped to 59/7 after nine overs. Their chase never got going as Mohammed Shami wreaked havoc and returned with outstanding figures of 4/20.

Six of SRH's first eight batters got out on a single-digit score. Despite Heinrich Klaasen's 44-ball 64, he did not receive enough support from the other batters. In the end, SRH scored 154/9 in 20 overs as the Orange Army lost the game by 34 runs.

RCB's scorecard from their last IPL 2023 game

RCB batting scorecard vs RR [Sportskeeda]

Unlike Hyderabad, Royal Challengers Bangalore recorded a gigantic win in their previous game, which was against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), away from home in Jaipur.

Electing to bat first on a track which held up a bit, Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli got RCB off to a steady start. However, Kohli wasn't able to kick on and RCB lost their former skipper with the score at 50/1 after 7 overs.

Glenn Maxwell then came out with positive intent and added a partnership of 69 runs with his skipper. Both in-form batters notched up their fifties, as Faf scored 55, while Maxwell made a 33-ball 54.

Rajasthan then clawed back into the game by taking four wickets inside just 18 runs. However, Anuj Rawat's cameo of 29* off 11 got RCB to a decent first-innings total of 171/5.

RCB bowling scorecard vs RR [Sportskeeda]

Chasing a challenging target, the Royals collapsed to 31-6 in seven overs. It looked like RR would break RCB's record for the lowest team total in IPL history. However, Shimron Hetmyer's 19-ball 35 ensured that the home side crossed the 50-run mark.

Yet, it was truly a shambolic batting display by the hosts, while RCB bowlers were excellent in inflicting blows regularly.

Wayne Parnell's opening spell of 3/10 sent RR reeling, while Karn Sharma, Michael Bracewell, and Maxwell took five wickets amongst them. Rajasthan recorded the third-lowest IPL score ever of 59/10.

The clinical win over RR took RCB to fifth on the table and a triumph in the upcoming game against Hyderabad will certainly take them to number four on the standings.

