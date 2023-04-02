SRH vs RR, IPL 2023: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad pitch history and IPL records

Rajasthan Royals will play their first match of IPL 2023 today against the SunRisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. IPL returns to Hyderabad for the first time since 2019 with this battle between two former champion teams.

RR had a great season last year as they made it to the final for the first time since 2008. SRH, on the other hand, failed to qualify for the playoffs last year. They will aim to start their new season on a winning note.

Before the game between SRH and RR starts, here's a look at the pitch history details of the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad IPL records & stats

Hyderabad has hosted 64 IPL matches, with teams batting second emerging victorious on 35 occasions. The captain winning the toss in the SRH vs RR match may look to field first and chase the target set by the opposing team.

Bowlers have had a good time in Hyderabad as there have been 33 scores of less than 150 in 64 matches. The average first innings score on this ground is 158.

Here's a list of some important stats from previous IPL games played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium:

IPL matches played: 64

Matches won by teams batting first: 28

Matches won by teams batting second: 35

Matches Tied: 1

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 126 - David Warner (SRH) vs. Kolkata Knight Riders, 2017

Best bowling figures: 6/12 - Alzarri Joseph (MI) vs. SunRisers Hyderabad, 2019

Highest team score: 231/2 - SunRisers Hyderabad vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2019

Lowest team score: 80 - Delhi Capitals vs. SunRisers Hyderabad, 2013

Average first-innings score: 158

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad pitch report

The conditions in Hyderabad are equally helpful for batters and bowlers. Since it is an afternoon match and a fresh wicket will be on offer for this IPL 2023 match, there is a significant chance of a high-scoring game between SRH and RR.

Both teams have some talented batters in their squads. The team batting first should look to post a total of around 170-180 on the board.

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad last IPL match

The last IPL match in Hyderabad was the IPL 2019 Final, where Mumbai Indians defeated the Chennai Super Kings by one run. Kieron Pollard's 25-ball 41 helped MI score 149/8 in their 20 overs. In reply, CSK finished with 148/7 despite Shane Watson's 80-run knock.

A total of 15 wickets fell in that contest, while the batters of the two franchises smacked 15 sixes. Here's a summary of the game:

Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians 149/8 (Kieron Pollard 41*, Deepak Chahar 3/26) beat Chennai Super Kings 148/7 (Shane Watson 80, Jasprit Bumrah 2/14) by 1 run.

