SRH vs RR, IPL 2024, Qualifier 2: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai pitch history and T20 records

MA Chidambaram Stadium will host the 2nd Qualifier match of IPL 2024 playoffs. It is a battle between the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR), two teams who have played exceptionally well this season.

One of the two teams will progress to the final tonight, while the other team will have to return home. RR have the momentum on their side, having defeated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) two days ago in the Eliminator in Ahmedabad.

Both SRH and RR lost the one game they played in Chennai during the IPL 2024 league round. Here's a look at the pitch history of the venue.

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai IPL records

Teams batting first have secured wins in 48 out of the 83 games played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Considering that it is a do-or-die match, both teams will prefer batting first, post a big total on the board and put the opposition under pressure.

On that note, here's a list of some vital stats to know from the 83 matches hosted by Chennai:

IPL matches played: 83

Matches won by teams batting first: 48

Matches won by teams batting second: 35

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 0

Highest team total: 246/5 - Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, 2010

Lowest team total: 70 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings, 2019

Highest successful run-chase: 213/4 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, 2024

Highest individual score: 127 - Murali Vijay (CSK) vs Delhi Daredevils, 2012

Best bowling figures: 5/5 - Akash Madhwal (MI) vs Lucknow Super Giants, 2023

Average first innings score: 162

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai pitch report

The pitch report for the IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 match will be live on Star Sports and JioCinema before the toss. Generally, the wicket helps the batters and slower bowlers.

There have been some high-scoring matches at this venue this season, but in the last game, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had to toil to chase down a 142-run target. Fans should closely watch the pitch report segment.

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai last IPL match

RR lost to CSK by five wickets in the last IPL match hosted by MA Chidambaram Stadium. Riyan Parag's 47-run knock guided RR to 141/5 in 20 overs. CSK took 18.2 overs to reach 145/5, with Ruturaj Gaikwad scoring an unbeaten 41-ball 42.

10 wickets fell in the CSK vs RR match, with spinners taking three of them. 11 sixes were hit in that CSK vs RR game. Here's a summary of the scorecard:

Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals 141/5 (Riyan Parag 47, Simarjeet Singh 3/26) lost to Chennai Super Kings 145/5 (Ruturaj Gaikwad 42*, Ravichandran Ashwin 2/35) by 5 wickets.

