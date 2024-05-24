SRH vs RR, IPL 2024, Qualifier 2: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

The penultimate match of IPL 2024 will take place tonight in Chennai. Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Qualifier 2 for a place in the final.

In the last meeting between the two teams in the league stage, Bhuvneshwar Kumar held his nerve to help the Orange Army escape with a one-run victory.

Another thrilling encounter could be on the cards between the two teams in IPL 2024. On that note, here's a look at the preview for the Qualifier 2 game.

SRH vs RR, IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 match details

Match: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Qualifier 2, IPL 2024

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Date and Time: May 24, Friday, 7.30 pm IST

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals weather forecast

The skies will be mostly cloudy in Chennai for this game. The temperature will be in the range of 30 degrees Celsius, while there is also a 10 percent chance of rain. It will be a humid evening, with the humidity levels expected to be 78 percent.

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals pitch report

The last time Chennai hosted an IPL match, it was a low-scoring game between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. The Royals had a hard time with the bat as they had to work hard to reach 141/5 in 20 overs. RR will be keen to bring their experience to the fore and put up a better show tonight.

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals probable XIs

SRH

Abhishek Sharma (Impact Player), Travis Head, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Abdul Samad, Glenn Phillips, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan and Jaydev Unadkat.

RR

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson (c and wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal (Impact Player).

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals match prediction

It is extremely difficult to predict which team will win the IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 match. SunRisers Hyderabad suffered a big defeat in their last game, while Rajasthan Royals would have regained confidence after beating Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Eliminator.

RR have the momentum, and it should not be a surprise if they eliminate SRH from the tournament tonight.

Prediction: RR to beat SRH in IPL 2024 tonight.

SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals live-streaming and telecast channel

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 Telugu.

Live streaming: JioCinema.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback