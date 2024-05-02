SRH vs RR, IPL 2024: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad pitch history and T20 records

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium will host a battle between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) tonight (May 2). The two teams will go head-to-head only once in the IPL 2024 league stage.

Both SRH and RR are firm contenders to win the trophy this year. RR have almost sealed their place in the playoffs, whereas SRH still need a few more points to book their spot.

Ahead of the SRH vs RR match, here's a look at the pitch history of Hyderabad's home ground.

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad IPL records

Teams batting second have been quite dominant in IPL matches hosted by Hyderabad, but the last game ended in favor of the team defending a target. SRH scored a massive 277/3 against MI at this venue earlier in the season. The Orange Army will be keen to replicate that performance.

Here are some important numbers fans should know from previous IPL games played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium:

IPL matches played: 74

Matches won by teams batting first: 32

Matches won by teams batting second: 42

Highest team total: 277/3 - SRH vs MI, 2024

Lowest team total: 80 - DC vs SRH, 2013

Highest successful run-chase: 217/7 - RR vs DC, 2008

Highest individual score: 126 - David Warner (SRH) vs KKR, 2017

Best bowling figures: 6/12 - Alzarri Joseph (MI) vs SRH, 2019

Average first innings score: 162

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad pitch report

The pitch report for the SRH vs RR match will be broadcast live on Star Sports and JioCinema. Generally, teams have had a good time with the bat in Hyderabad.

SRH and RR both have in-form batting lineups. It will not be a surprise if more than 400 runs are scored in this game.

Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad last IPL match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 35 runs in the previous IPL game played at this venue. Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar's fifties inspired RCB to 206/7. In response, Hyderabad managed 171/8 in 20 overs.

Fifteen wickets fell in the game, with pacers accounting for nine of them. Here's a summary of the contest:

Brief Scores: RCB 206/7 (Virat Kohli 51, Jaydev Unadkat 3/30) beat SRH 171/8 (Shahbaz Ahmed 40, Cameron Green 2/12) by 35 runs.

