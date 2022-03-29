SRH vs RR, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 5

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 5 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Tuesday. Both sides endured disastrous campaigns last season and hence will be keen to start on a positive note. While the Hyderabad franchise finished last with three wins from 14 games, Rajasthan did only slightly better, registering victories in five of 14 matches.

Despite their disappointing performances last season, both the franchises have retained their captains. Kane Williamson took charge of SRH midway through last season after David Warner was sacked. He should be in a better position to marshal his troops this time round. In the other camp, Sanju Samson will need to ensure that the needless controversy (or prank as RR has termed it) that played out recently over the admin fiasco doesn’t distract the team from the main goal.

Today's IPL toss result

The Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and have opted to field. Explaining his decision, SRH skipper Kane Williamson said:

“I think it will play pretty well, the grass is short and potential dew factor, so we will try and make use of that.”

Apart from captain Williamson, Hyderabad are going in with Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram and Romario Shepherd as their overseas players.

Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Trent Boult are the four foreign picks in RR's playing XI.

SRH vs RR - Today's Match Playing 11s

SRH playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson (c), Nicholas Pooran (w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

RR playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna

Today IPL match player list

SRH squad: Kane Williamson (c), Abdul Samad, Umran Malik, Washington Sundar, Nicholas Pooran (wk), T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma, Karik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Romario Shepherd, Sean Abbott, Vishnu Vinod (wk), Glenn Philips, Fazalhaq Farooqi, R Samarth, Saurabh Dubey, Shashank Singh

RR squad: Sanju Samson (c) (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie Van Der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Arunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal

SRH vs RR - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: Bruce Oxenford, Ulhas Gandhe

TV Umpire: KN Ananthapadmanabhan

Match Referee: Shakti Singh

