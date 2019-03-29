Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals: How SRH could lineup for the game

Kanav Agarwal FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 676 // 29 Mar 2019, 19:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

SRH haven't gotten off to the best of the starts in the 12th edition of the league. They lost in a close contest against KKR and will be looking to make some amends in their teams and get back to winning ways. The match will be held in Hyderabad which is a decent track for batting. The track is also known to assist spinners and playing Shakib and Rashid may come in handy for Hyderabad. Hyderabad would want to win this game at all costs otherwise they will really fall back in the points table and with a lot of players leaving in the second half of the tournament, they would want to make full of the players that are available to them right now. With their skipper's return to the team, they will be eyeing a win and for that they could change their team which played Kolkata.

Here is what the Sunrisers Hyderabad's playing XI could look like in their encounter against Rajasthan on Friday:-

Openers: David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha (wk)

David Warner hasn't disappointed at all with his return

The first choice opener of the team will be David Warner. Warner had an excellent outing against KKR where he missed his century by just 15 runs. He put his team to an extremely advantageous stage and Hyderabad would want their former skipper to repeat his performance. Also, by playing David Warner, the team also gets the left-right combination as the next three players in the lineup are all right-handers. Thus, Warner makes an obvious choice to open the innings for Hyderabad.

Jonny Bairstow despite scoring 39 runs in the first match won't make the cut for the second match. This is because of his slow strike rate at which he scored the runs. He will be replaced by Wriddhiman Saha who has the ability to get the big shots. With the likes of Kane Williamson and Manish Pandey down the order, Hyderabad would want someone who can get the big shots while David Warner settles down and Wriddhiman Saha makes the perfect case for that. Also, his keeping skills are unmatched and he is a far better keeper than Jonny Bairstow and he makes a better choice than him to open the game for SRH.

1 / 4 NEXT

Advertisement