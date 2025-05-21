Suryakumar Yadav vs Virat Kohli - comparing their stats after 162 IPL matches

Since the inception of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008, few players have remained as consistent and committed as Virat Kohli. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) veteran has been a mainstay in the league from the very beginning and continues to compete at the highest level in the ongoing 2025 season. Now 36, Kohli holds numerous records in the tournament and remains one of its standout performers.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav, the current Indian T20I captain and Mumbai Indians (MI) star, has emerged as a top-tier player over the last 7–8 years. At 34, he has built a formidable reputation in the shortest format with his explosive batting and innovative 360-degree stroke play, regularly lighting up the IPL with match-winning performances.

With both players continuing to excel on the grand stage, this article takes a closer look at their performances, comparing the IPL stats of Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli after 162 matches.

Comparing the stats of Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli after 162 IPL matches

#1 Most runs

Suryakumar Yadav made his IPL debut in the 2012 season and has since featured in 162 matches, scoring 4,104 runs.

Player Matches Innings Runs Suryakumar Yadav 162 147 4,104 Virat Kohli 162 154 4,944

Virat Kohli, the all-time leading run-scorer in IPL history, has amassed 8,509 runs in 263 matches across 255 innings, with an average of 39.57 and a strike rate of 132.60. His record includes 62 half-centuries and eight centuries. Notably, in his first 162 IPL games, Kohli had scored 4,944 runs.

#2 Average and Strike Rate

Mumbai batter Suryakumar Yadav has maintained an impressive average of 34.20 after 162 IPL matches, along with a blistering strike rate of 148.05.

Player Matches Average Strike rate Suryakumar Yadav 162 34.20 148.05 Virat Kohli 162 38.63 130.97

In comparison, after his first 162 IPL games, Virat Kohli held a higher batting average of 38.63, but with a lower strike rate of 130.97.

#3 Most 50-plus scores

In his 162-match IPL career so far, Suryakumar Yadav has registered 27 half-centuries and two centuries. His highest score—an unbeaten 103 off 49 balls—came against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai during the 2023 season.

Player Matches Fifties Hundreds Highest score Suryakumar Yadav 162 27 2 103* Virat Kohli 162 34 4 113

In comparison, during his first 162 IPL matches, Virat Kohli recorded 34 half-centuries and four centuries. His highest score in that span was 113 off 50 balls against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in the 2016 season.

#4 Runs in a winning cause

Suryakumar Yadav has played 162 IPL matches in his career, with his team emerging victorious on 89 occasions. In these games, the right-handed batter has accumulated 2,443 runs in 74 innings, at an average of 45.24 and a strike rate of 160.20, including 19 half-centuries and two centuries.

Player Matches Innings Runs Average Strike rate Suryakumar Yadav 89 74 2,443 45.24 160.20 Virat Kohli 78 72 2,586 47.89 139.35

In contrast, in his first 162 IPL games, Virat Kohli was part of the winning side 78 times. In those victories, Kohli scored 2,586 runs in 72 innings, at an average of 47.89 and a strike rate of 139.35, with 16 half-centuries and three centuries.

