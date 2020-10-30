“T20 ka Bradman”- Virender Sehwag and others react as Chris Gayle hits 1000 sixes in the format

Kings XI Punjab’s innings against Rajasthan Royals was all about one man – Christopher Henry Gayle. Not only did Chris Gayle score a fine 99, missing out on a century by just 1 run, but he also became the first batsman to hit 1,000 sixes in T20 cricket.
After Rajasthan Royals won the toss, Kings XI were put in to bat first. While Mandeep Singh was sent back on the last ball of the first over, Chris Gayle and captain KL Rahul stitched together a mammoth 120-run stand for the second wicket. The Universe Boss got to his half century in 34 balls, which is his third in six matches in IPL 2020, and he hit his 1000th six against pacer Kartik Tyagi in the 18th over.
Chris Gayle is the highest run-scorer in T20 cricket
Chris Gayle also leads the all-time list of six-hitters in the IPL and is the highest run-scorer in T20 cricket, having amassed more than 13,000 runs. Before playing for the KXIP, he was a part of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).
Gayle has been in fine form in this year’s IPL, having scored 53, 24, 29, 20, 51 and 99 in six innings. His return to the playing XI has helped Kings XI revive their campaign and stay in the race for the playoffs.
Gayle’s 99 against the Royals, however, came in a losing cause as the opponents chased down the target of 186 runs in only 17.3 overs. Ben Stokes’ 26-ball 50 and Sanju Samson’s 25-ball 48 powered the Royals in a fluent chase. With that win, the Steve Smith-led side is still in the race for the playoffs, and so is the Punjab team.