“T20 ka Bradman”- Virender Sehwag and others react as Chris Gayle hits 1000 sixes in the format

Kings XI Punjab’s innings against Rajasthan Royals was all about one man – Christopher Henry Gayle. Not only did Chris Gayle score a fine 99, missing out on a century by just 1 run, but he also became the first batsman to hit 1,000 sixes in T20 cricket.

After Rajasthan Royals won the toss, Kings XI were put in to bat first. While Mandeep Singh was sent back on the last ball of the first over, Chris Gayle and captain KL Rahul stitched together a mammoth 120-run stand for the second wicket. The Universe Boss got to his half century in 34 balls, which is his third in six matches in IPL 2020, and he hit his 1000th six against pacer Kartik Tyagi in the 18th over.

Chris Gayle is the highest run-scorer in T20 cricket

Chris Gayle also leads the all-time list of six-hitters in the IPL and is the highest run-scorer in T20 cricket, having amassed more than 13,000 runs. Before playing for the KXIP, he was a part of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Gayle has been in fine form in this year’s IPL, having scored 53, 24, 29, 20, 51 and 99 in six innings. His return to the playing XI has helped Kings XI revive their campaign and stay in the race for the playoffs.

Gayle’s 99 against the Royals, however, came in a losing cause as the opponents chased down the target of 186 runs in only 17.3 overs. Ben Stokes’ 26-ball 50 and Sanju Samson’s 25-ball 48 powered the Royals in a fluent chase. With that win, the Steve Smith-led side is still in the race for the playoffs, and so is the Punjab team.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to Chris Gayle’s 1000 sixes

T20 ka Bradman- Chris Gayls. Without a doubt the greatest that there has ever been @henrygayle . Entertainment ka baap. #KXIPvRR — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 30, 2020

Just witnessed a 41 yr getting the most amazing 99 !!! In doing so he hit his 1000 six in T20 cricket ... Without question @henrygayle has to be the greatest T20 player of all time ... #UniverseBoss #IPLinUAE — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 30, 2020

Get your head around this, Chris Gayle has hit 1000 sixes 🙌🏼 in T20 cricket. #crazystat #UniverseBoss #KXIPvRR #IPL2020 — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) October 30, 2020

Gayle's 6s each year in T20s:



2006 - 4

2007 - 11

2008 - 10

2009 - 21

2010 - 28

2011 - 116

2012 - 121

2013 - 100

2014 - 60

2015 - 135

2016 - 112

2017 - 101

2018 - 73

2019 - 74

2020 - 35#Gayle #IPL2020 — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) October 30, 2020

Chris Gayle made his ODI debut in 1999. Next season we are going to see him play at the top level across four decades. Incredible achievement. — cricBC (@cricBC) October 30, 2020

1000 sixes and look that difference between top 1 and top 2.. Universe boss for a reason 👌👌 #gayle pic.twitter.com/BhMDu816dr — Super sampangi (@supersampangi) October 30, 2020

WORLD RECORD! Chris Gayle has become the first player to hit 1000 sixes in T20 cricket. Amazing batsman. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) October 30, 2020

0.06% of all T20 deliveries bowled in the history the game have been Chris Gayle hitting the ball for six. #IPL2020 #RRvKXIP — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) October 30, 2020

Chris Gayle 🤝 🐐 — Shai Hope (@shaidhope) October 30, 2020