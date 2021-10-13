T20 World Cup 2021 Player profile: Rohit Sharma

Team India opener and limited-overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma will feature in his seventh T20 World Cup when the latest edition of the ICC event begins in the UAE and Oman in a few days’ time. The 34-year-old has played in every T20 World Cup that has been played till date, having made his debut in the inaugural edition in 2007 as a 20-year-old.

Rohit Sharma has played 28 T20 World Cup matches so far, scoring 673 runs at an average of 39.58, with a best score of 79 not out. He is the second leading run-getter for India in the tournament after captain Virat Kohli (777 runs in 16 matches at an average of 86.33).

In his overall T20I career, Rohit Sharma has played 111 matches, amassing 2864 runs at an average of 32.54 and a strike rate of 138.96. He also holds the record for having scored the most T20I tons - four.

Rohit Sharma’s T20 form in the last 10 games

Rohit Sharma batting for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021. Pic: IPLT20.COM

As captain of Mumbai Indians (MI), Rohit Sharma played six matches in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. He had a disappointing outing, scoring a total of just 131 runs. The right-hander batter began with 33 off 30 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), a game in which MI went down by seven wickets.

Rohit Sharma’s top score in the second half of IPL 2021 was registered against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) when he smashed 43 off 28 deliveries. However, following his dismissal, MI crumbled to a 54-run defeat while chasing 166, with Harshal Patel claiming a hat-trick. In MI’s remaining four games of IPL 2021, Rohit Sharma registered disappointing scores of 8, 7, 22 and 18.

Before the IPL, Rohit Sharma featured in three of the five matches against England at home, having been rested for the first two games. After being dismissed for 15 and 12 in the third and fourth T20Is, he scored a crucial 64 in the series decider.

Shivam Jaiswal 🇮🇳 ❤️ @7jaiswalshivam

(Average)592 - Virat Kohli (118)

378 - Tamim Iqbal (34)

315 - Shakib Al Hasan (35)

305 - Hashim Amla (38)

296 - Mohammad Shahzad (29)

288 - Rohit Sharma (28)

280 - Stephan Myburgh (31)

270 - Duminy (90)

Prior to that, Rohit Sharma had a great run in the New Zealand series as well. He scored 65 off 40 in the third T20I, which ended in a tie. He then smashed two consecutive sixes in the Super Over as India clinched the five-match series. After being rested for the fourth T20I, Rohit Sharma wrapped up the series with 60 off 41 balls (retired hurt).

Why Rohit Sharma is crucial to the Indian side

Rohit Sharma during the T20I series in New Zealand. Pic: Getty Images

Rohit Sharma is India’s most experienced T20 cricketer. In 356 matches, he has smashed 9446 runs at a strike rate of 133.32 with six hundreds and 65 fifties. Numbers apart, his presence at the crease matters a lot for India. He can dominate attacks as he has all the strokes in the book and is among the few Indians who like playing the pull shot.

Rohit Sharma may not have been in great form in IPL 2021, but India will find it difficult to win the T20 World Cup without a significant contribution from him. If he gets runs, he will score at a fast pace and give India the much-needed momentum during the innings. Rohit Sharma is equally good against both pace and spin, which explains why he has been successful all over the world.

Given his expertise as a T20 player, there will be massive expectations from Rohit Sharma at the T20 World Cup. The veteran cricketer would be aware of the same and would be hungry to deliver the goods.

Rohit Sharma’s 3 best T20 World Cup performances

Rohit Sharma bats during the 2007 T20 World Cup clash against South Africa. Pic: Getty Images

Over the years, Rohit Sharma has played some fine knocks in the T20 World Cup. Here’s a rewind to three of his best.

#1 50* off 40 vs South Africa in Durban (2007 T20 World Cup)

This was the knock with which Rohit Sharma announced his arrival on the international stage. Against a strong South African bowling attack featuring Shaun Pollock, Makhaya Ntini, Morne Morkel and Vernon Philander, a young Rohit Sharma held his own, scoring a defiant 50 not out off 40 balls.

The youngster came into bat at no.5, with India having slid to 33 for 3, which soon became 61 for 4. Rohit Sharma led India’s fightback in the company of skipper MS Dhoni (45 off 33). The Mumbai batter smashed seven fours and two sixes in his innings as India posted a competitive total of 153 for 5.

RP Singh (4 for 13) then ripped through South Africa’s batting line-up as India won the game by 37 runs.

#2 55* off 33 vs England in Colombo (2012 T20 World Cup)

Rohit Sharma scored a fluent 55 not out off 33 balls as India posted an impressive 170 for 4, batting first in a group match of the 2012 T20 World Cup against England in Colombo.

Coming in to bat at no.4, Rohit Sharma whacked five fours and a six, building on the solid foundation laid by Gautam Gambhir (45) and Virat Kohli (40).

Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh (4 for 12) then ran through England’s batting as the opponents were cleaned up for 80. Irfan Pathan and Piyush Chawla also chipped in with two wickets each.

#3 79* off 46 vs Australia in Barbados (2010 T20 World Cup)

Rohit Sharma stood tall amid the ruins as India crumbled to 135 all out in response to Australia’s 184 for 5 in a group clash of the 2010 T20 World Cup in Barbados. Batting at no.4, the fluent stroke-maker clobbered four fours and six sixes as India ended up with a somewhat decent total, even though they lost the fixture by 49 runs.

Rohit Sharma came into bat with India having lost their opener with only 12 on the board. By the 11th over, India’s total read a shambolic 50 for 7.

Rohit Sharma @ImRo45 A season full of ups, downs & learnings. But these 14 matches won’t take away the glory this incredible group achieved over the last 2-3 seasons. Every player who don the blue & gold played with pride & gave his best. And that’s what makes us the team we are! ONE FAMILY @mipaltan A season full of ups, downs & learnings. But these 14 matches won’t take away the glory this incredible group achieved over the last 2-3 seasons. Every player who don the blue & gold played with pride & gave his best. And that’s what makes us the team we are! ONE FAMILY @mipaltan https://t.co/bcylQ2dSMY

With nothing to lose, the right-hander took on the likes of Shane Watson, Dirk Nannes and Steve Smith, whipping them for fours and sixes. Rohit Sharma’s knock was the only bright spot for India in an otherwise disastrous batting effort.

