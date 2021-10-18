T20 World Cup 2021: Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni enjoy a light-hearted discussion during India's warm-up match against England

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni, joining the national team as a mentor for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, has received a big thumbs up from fans. The decorated cricketer has joined the Indian contingent for the ICC event after leading the Chennai Super Kings to their fourth title triumph in the IPL.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently shared a picture on their social media accounts where skipper Virat Kohli was seen engrossed in a discussion with MS Dhoni. The photograph was clicked on Monday during India's first warm-up fixture against England.

The BCCI Twitter handle captioned the post:

Team India are slated to open their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign on October 24 with a high-voltage clash against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium. They are currently battling it out against the England team in a warm-up match.

England post a challenging total of 189 against India

After being asked to bat first at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai, England registered an imposing total of 188 thanks to some aggressive batting from Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali.

Bairstow missed a well-deserved half-century as was dismissed for 49 by Jasprit Bumrah. Ali helped his side finish with a flurry with his quick-fire knock of 43* from just 20 deliveries.

Mohammad Shami claimed three wickets in the encounter while Ravichandran Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah also impressed with their miserly spells.

Indian openers KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan orchestrated a stunning 82-run partnership at the top. Rahul made full use of his fine form and slammed a fantastic half-century against England's formidable bowling attack.

The right-hander contributed 51 crucial runs from 24 balls before being caught by Moeen Ali off Mark Wood's bowling. A victory in the contest could do wonders for the confidence of either team as they look to gain confidence ahead of the all-important Super 12's stage.

