The 5 best 'blue' jerseys in IPL history ft. Deccan Chargers in 2009

IPL jerseys have seen massive shifts over the years, and it is no wonder that fans hold on to those most dear to them for comfort and sanity.

Some of the finest jerseys worn in the IPL have been those of teams sporting the color 'blue', and it is them that we seek to decode today. The color blue holds significance in Indian cricket given that it is also the color the national team wears.

Some of these blue jerseys have turned out to be lucky charms for the said IPL teams while others have not helped their fortunes very much.

We look at the five best blue jerseys sported by IPL teams:

#5 Delhi Daredevils, 2009

The Delhi Daredevils jersey in 2009.

The Delhi Daredevils, who would go on to become the Delhi Capitals, wore one of the finest blue jerseys seen in the IPL in the 2009 edition of the tournament. Sporting the three stripes of Adidas on the shoulder, the jersey had a secondary, yet prominent tint of red added to it on the arms and parts of the back.

This was one of the most successful seasons that the Daredevils had in their history, with them emerging as the leaders of the table at the end of the league phase. However, they were blown away by an Adam Gilchrist hurricane in the semifinal in Centurion to get knocked out and lick their wounds.

#4 Mumbai Indians, 2008

Sanath Jayasuriya sporting the MI kit in 2008 and 2009.

Although this may seem to be a controversial choice, we think that the jersey that Mumbai Indians sported in the inaugural edition of the IPL, in 2008, was one of the best they have worn in their history.

In this kit, a strip of cobalt blue was seen in the centre surrounded by an entirety of sky blue. It may have seemed like a rather simple design for a jersey but it also featured Adidas' three stripes in red on both shoulders.

This jersey, however, did not shower much luck on MI, as they finished fifth in the league table with 14 points to their name and could not qualify for the semi-finals. The Rajasthan Royals ended up winning the tournament that year.

#3 Rajasthan Royals, 2010

The Rajasthan Royals, who scripted history by becoming the first champions of the IPL in its inaugural edition in 2008, sported a delightful blue jersey in the 2010 season.

Blue in the centre with off-white/cream shoulders, the jersey seemed to be a big hit with the fans and showcased skipper (the late) Shane Warne and his band of mavericks hungry for success.

The Chennai Super Kings won this edition of the tournament, beating Mumbai Indians in the final. Despite bagging 12 points by the end of the league phase, the Royals finished seventh in the table, just above Kings XI Punjab.

#2 Gujarat Titans, 2022

Gujarat Titans, who were among the two franchises given new entry into the tournament in 2021 along with Lucknow Super Giants, sported a royal blue jersey in the 2022 edition.

The blue that Gujarat sported this season was of a rather deep shade and one that enhanced the secondary light blue color. Gujarat ended up winning the IPL this season, becoming only the second team in the history of the tournament to do so in their debut campaign, mirroring the Rajasthan Royals in 2008.

#1 Deccan Chargers, 2009

Rohit Sharma celebrating with Scott Styris in 2009.

The blue jersey sported by Deccan Chargers in the 2009 edition of the IPL was one of the best seen in the history of the tournament. The kit of the Chargers underwent a drastic shift after they played in a cream kit in the inaugural edition.

Along with their kit, the fortunes of the franchise too took a drastic turn, as they ended up winning the IPL in the 2009 season.

Played in South Africa due to the general elections held in India, the Chargers dominated the tournament and ended up winning it, reversing the last position that they bagged in the previous edition.