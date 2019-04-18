The 5 Greatest knocks in the history of the IPL

Kohli displayed extreme grit and determination on that day and batted with 8 stitches in his hand

IPL is the most popular T20 league in the world. Every year, as the T20 extravaganza gets underway, the entire cricketing world shifts its gaze towards the IPL.

And, over its 12-year existence, the IPL has provided fans with innumerable moments to cherish. From Brendon Mccullum’s blistering 158 that set the IPL ablaze to Sohail Tanvir’s 6/14 in the inaugural edition that blew away the Chennai Super Kings, to Chris Gayle’s murderous and rollicking 175 that pulverised the Pune Warriors India.

The 2016 edition where Virat Kohli redefined the meaning of consistency and scored an ethereal 4 hundreds in one season, to the iconic Mahendra Singh Dhoni scoring 19 runs off the last over to take the Chennai Super Kings over the line against Kings XI Punjab, the IPL has thrown up several moments that will stay in the minds of cricket fans forever.

In this article, let us look at five of the greatest innings ever played in the history of the IPL.

#5 Virender Sehwag - 122 (58 balls)

Sehwag was at his brutal and belligerent best on that day (source: iplt20.com)

Virender Sehwag rolled back the clock on the 30th of May 2014, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai with his audacious stroke play. In a masterclass that combined elegance and force, Sehwag dismantled the Chennai Super Kings attack on his way to a stunning 122 off just 58 balls.

Sehwag was at his brutal and belligerent best on that day. He was always seeking to dominate, like he did when he was in his prime, and smashed 12 fours and 8 sixes that just brutalised the Chennai Super Kings outfit. His knock paved the way for the Kings XI Punjab to score 226, and defeat the formidable Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 2 to reach the final of the competition.

Sehwag was indeed the monarch of all that he surveyed on that day.

