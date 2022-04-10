IPL 2022: 3 overseas cricketers who have not played yet in IPL 2022 but could play a crucial role going forward in the tournament

It's been a fortnight since the beginning of IPL 2022. New teams Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants have begun the new season with a bang. Whereas teams like Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have lost all 4 of their opening matches.

Some overseas stars are yet to make an appearance in IPL 2022

All overseas players have now arrived for their respective teams in IPL 2022 and have joined the camp. A few overseas players have not played a single match yet but could play a crucial role for their teams in the coming days of the tournament.

Here is a look at three such players who could change fortunes for their teams in the upcoming matches:

#1. Fabian Allen - Mumbai Indians

Fabian Allen is a handy all-rounder

IPL 2022 has begun on a disastrous note for the Mumbai Indians. The most successful franchise in the history of the IPL has lost all 4 games so far. The team could consider making a few changes to their playing XI to get the right combination.

Fabian Allen could be one of the new additions. The West Indian has a good record in T20 cricket. In 24 T20I innings, he has a strike-rate of 136.92 and can provide finishing touches to the innings.

He is also a handy bowler with 24 wickets to his name at an average of 26.92 and an impressive economy rate of 7.44. He is a brilliant fielder and a three-dimensional player in the T20 format.

Mumbai Indians fielded just two overseas players in their game against Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 9. They missed the experience of international players to guide the young Indians. Allen has tasted success in the Caribbean Premier League and could be the trump card for the Mumbai Indians for the remainder of IPL 2022.

His handy strike-rate down the order and ability to bowl as an additional spinner makes him an ideal player for the Mumbai Indians in the near future.

#2. Mitchell Marsh - Delhi Capitals

Mitchell Marsh

Marsh was one of the architects for Australia in their victorious campaign at the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup. Marsh had an excellent 2021 for Australia in T20Is.

In 20 T20I innings in 2021, Marsh scored 627 runs at an impressive average of 36.88 and a strike-rate of almost 130. He scored 6 half-centuries in 2021. He was one of the most consistent batsmen for Australia, batting at number 3 and making his experience count.

He was also impressive with the ball last year in T20Is. He picked up eight wickets at an astounding average of 18.38 and an economy rate of 7.35.

Marsh is unfit and hence has not featured for the Delhi Capitals. Once fit, he could automatically walk into the XI for the Delhi Capitals. They fielded only three overseas players in their game against the Kolkata Knight Riders on April 10.

Marsh could provide stability for the Delhi Capitals, batting at number three and as a bowler who can bowl his full quota of four overs

#3. Aaron Finch - Kolkata Knight Riders:

Aaron Finch

Ajinkya Rahane has failed to get going as an opener this year. In 5 innings, he has scored just 80 runs at an average of 18. Management could consider getting Aaron Finch into the playing XI to open the batting with Venkatesh Iyer.

Finch is an experienced campaigner in the IPL, and has played 87 IPL matches scoring 2005 runs at an average of 25.38. Finch could provide stability at the top of the order for KKR.

Finch's inclusion in the playing XI could result in Sam Billings being dropped. Billings has not set the stage on fire and could be left out. Sheldon Jackson would keep wickets instead of the Englishman for KKR if Finch is included in the playing XI.

