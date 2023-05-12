"They are eternal clowns"- Fans brutally troll KKR after their thrashing loss against RR in IPL 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) faced the ire of their fans after their humiliating nine-wicket loss against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Thursday, May 11, at Eden Gardens.

The home team were completely outplayed in all the departments by the visiting team in the 56th match of IPL 2023. After RR opted to bowl first, Trent Boult (3/15) and Yuzvendra Chahal (4/25) combined to restrict KKR to a mediocre total of 149/8 on a decent surface.

Rajasthan fielders were also exceptional as they took a couple of wonderful catches and saved a few runs with exceptional ground fielding.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's onslaught then rendered the KKR bowling attack completely clueless in the chase. He came all guns blazing from the outset and smashed his way to 98* in just 47 balls to help his side cruise to victory in 13.1 overs.

Sanju Samson supported him perfectly with a 48*. None of the Kolkata bowlers looked threatening against the rampaging RR batters. Even their fielding was substandard after Jaiswal put them under pressure with his onslaught.

Fans took note of KKR's thumping loss against RR in the IPL 2023 and expressed their views on Twitter. Here are some of the best reactions:

Mridu ⚯͛ @mj_alwayss kkr’s campaign coming to a humiliating end today, they won’t introspect because they are eternal clowns but i hope half of the side is released after this season. Deserved to be at the bottom of the table fr. kkr’s campaign coming to a humiliating end today, they won’t introspect because they are eternal clowns but i hope half of the side is released after this season. Deserved to be at the bottom of the table fr.

Gagan🇮🇳 @1no_aalsi_ One universe, 8 planets, 204 countries, 804 islands, 7 seas, 7 billion people aur KKR ko captaincy ke liye nitish rana hi mila One universe, 8 planets, 204 countries, 804 islands, 7 seas, 7 billion people aur KKR ko captaincy ke liye nitish rana hi mila https://t.co/bMqDwVcEqD

Pratham. @76thHundredWhxn 🏻 Not for the first time when KKR Bowlers tried to bowl a wide so that the player on the other end couldn't complete his Century. Shameless franchise @KKRiders Not for the first time when KKR Bowlers tried to bowl a wide so that the player on the other end couldn't complete his Century. Shameless franchise @KKRiders 👎🏻 https://t.co/QRdCyRoBEW

naym 🇵🇸 @GillSznn KKR OUT OF THE TOURNAMENT KKR OUT OF THE TOURNAMENT 😭💙😭💙😭💙 https://t.co/gQzE9HqMMa

rushie @rushdalchawal jaiswal vs kkr highlights

jaiswal vs kkr highlights https://t.co/pg952VUmiG

ഹോമോ.സാപ്പിയന്‍ @AswinsTweet This just shows the team environment of KKR as a whole. The guy just tried to bowl a wide to prevent a player scoring a fifty and finishing of the match. A team with this attitude never progress even if you have ace players in the squad. This just shows the team environment of KKR as a whole. The guy just tried to bowl a wide to prevent a player scoring a fifty and finishing of the match. A team with this attitude never progress even if you have ace players in the squad. https://t.co/Hfmzjwqaml

Amit K. Yadav @meamitsaifai15 @mufaddal_vohra Ab to officially maan lena chahiye ki KKR ,DC aur SRH bahar ho chuke h tournament se ab ye jiska bhi khel bigaad paye bigaad de @mufaddal_vohra Ab to officially maan lena chahiye ki KKR ,DC aur SRH bahar ho chuke h tournament se ab ye jiska bhi khel bigaad paye bigaad de

Iqbal ahamed shariff @Iqbalahamedsha2 KKR was playing like an ordinary team. They are not worth to be in competitive cricket. Hats off to the team management. KKR was playing like an ordinary team. They are not worth to be in competitive cricket. Hats off to the team management.

longbawl @longbawl @KKRiders One of the worst performances in IPL history, the KKR batsmen lacked confirmation against their bowling attack and showed them too much respect. @KKRiders One of the worst performances in IPL history, the KKR batsmen lacked confirmation against their bowling attack and showed them too much respect.

arjun @arjunraj5555

Book your assam tickets 🥲 @KKRiders KKR fan meBook your assam tickets 🥲 @KKRiders KKR fan me 💔Book your assam tickets 🥲

Nikhil Kumar @NikhilK07147361 "Nitish Rana" and whole kkr team right now "Nitish Rana" and whole kkr team right now https://t.co/di6bwUxgxj

Dinda Academy @academy_dinda Yashasvi Jaiswal waiting for Lord Dinda at Academy Office with Nitish Rana and other KKR bowlers 🫡 Yashasvi Jaiswal waiting for Lord Dinda at Academy Office with Nitish Rana and other KKR bowlers 🫡 https://t.co/4hlB7zhfJv

I try my best and I think about my process a lot: Yashasvi Jaiswal after his match-winning knock in RR vs KKR IPL 2023 clash

Speaking after the conclusion of the match, Yashasvi Jaiswal opened up about his preparation and thought process ahead of a match. The youngster revealed he focuses on the process and gives his best, without pondering too much about the results. He said:

"In my mind, I wanted to play well. It is a nice feeling and I am happy that we won. I try my best and I think about my process a lot. Result will come but preparations and belief is more important. The winning shot was a great feeling as I always wanted to finish games. Winning matches for the team is my motto."

Expressing gratitude for the opportunities presented to him, Jaiswal added:

"I am blessed and I am grateful. I was just thinking to increase my strike-rate. I was just discussing with Sanju bhai (Sanju Samson) that if we score quickly, it will help our net run rate. No one does it purposefully. Sanju bhai came and said don't worry, just carry on. I am just blessed to have a platform like the IPL. Just grateful to be here."

RR will next face RCB on May 14. KKR, meanwhile, will lock horns with CSK on the same day in the night fixture.

