3 players who can replace Shreyas Iyer in ODIs in the future

Despite getting limited opportunities in the format, Shreyas Iyer has been one of India's most consistent players in One-Day Internationals. Largely missing out on his preferred batting positions due to the embarrassment of riches India have in those spots, the Mumbai batter has had to wait for his opportunity in the format.

Shreyas has played 30 ODIs for his country so far, scoring 1108 runs at an average of 42 and a strike rate of 96. He has scored eleven half-centuries and a century in his appearances so far.

Iyer has the potential to be one of India's lynchpins in the batting lineup but will need to back it up with consistent performances. India have an abundance of top and middle-order batters who are waiting in the ranks for their opportunity.

On that note, we will take a look at three players who can replace Shreyas Iyer in ODIs in the future.

#1 Shubman Gill

One of India's most exciting prospects in recent times, Shubman Gill is touted to be the next superstar in Indian cricket. The young 22-year-old batter has been making waves ever since his U-19 days and his stocks were only on the rise after his heroics at the Gabba.

Gill got the chance to open the batting for India in the series against West Indies, recording scores of 64, 43* and 98* in the three-match ODI series. He ended the series as the leading run scorer with 205 runs to his name and showed that he's ready to take on the responsibility at the highest level.

He is also much more confident and comfortable while tackling the short ball, something which has troubled Shreyas. It would be no surprise to see Gill get into the side sooner rather than later.

#2 Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been in tremendous form on the domestic circuit in recent times. He has made his way into the Indian side after breaking down the door with his impressive performances in the IPL.

However, transitioning his form from domestic to international level hasn't been as straightforward. He has had limited opportunities at the top of the order for the side and hasn't left any significant impact in that position.

Perhaps it wouldn't be a bad option for the team management to give him a go in the middle order in place of Shreyas Iyer. Gaikwad is a player who generally relishes the chance to build an innings and is excellent against pace and spin in the middle overs, which could be a key factor for the side.

#3 Ishan Kishan

Much like Shreyas, Ishan Kishan fetched some big bucks at the IPL Auction. After fetching a whopping ₹15.25 crore at the IPL Auction earlier this year, it's been an up-and-down road for the Mumbai Indians batter. He had a poor IPL season and has struggled to find his best form since then, resulting in lesser opportunities with the Indian side.

While there's still some work that needs to be done in his game, Kishan has shown that he can be a floater in the middle order. Being a left-hander gives him a slight edge in the pecking order, considering how India have been searching for a southpaw in the middle order ever since Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina retired.

