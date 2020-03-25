Three players who are yet to score a fifty in their T20I careers

Here are three T20 specialists who haven't scored a fifty for their country so far.

While two players are likely to play in the T20 World Cup, another household name is eyeing a comeback.

Andre Russell in KKR colorsBen StokesAndre RussellChris Lynn

Despite several sporting events being canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the much-awaited ICC T20 Cricket World Cup 2020 is likely to take place later this year. All participating nations had only begun with their preparations before the pandemic struck, which may leave some teams untested and underprepared.

This year's T20 World Cup is being held in Australia, with the hosts looking to break their winless run in their own backyard. However, they will be tested by the likes of India, New Zealand, and reigning T20 world champions West Indies.

With the advent of the shortest format of the game, several batsmen, such as Chris Gayle and David Warner, have made a habit of scoring fifties and hundreds for fun. However, some are yet to make a mark on the international stage.

Despite having a wealth of franchise league experience under their belts, a few noted T20 specialists have been surprisingly underwhelming with the bat for their respective national sides.

Here are three such individuals who are yet to score a fifty in their T20I careers.

#3 Ben Stokes

Ben Stokes has gone through a lot of ups and downs in his career. The all-rounder was instrumental in England's ICC ODI World Cup-winning campaign last year but had a disastrous outing in the previous T20 World Cup in 2016.

Although he is mostly remembered for being on the receiving end of four mighty Carlos Brathwaite sixes in that tournament, he was quite handy for his national team in its run to the final.

Despite playing 26 T20Is for England, Stokes is yet to register a fifty. However, he did come close to scoring one earlier in the year when he scored 47 off 30 balls against South Africa in Durban.

#2 Andre Russell

Like Stokes, Andre Russell is also a premier all-rounder in the shortest format, with his exploits in the IPL being well-documented. The two-time IPL MVP is known for his blazing knocks in the middle-order for Kolkata Knight Riders. Although Russell generally bats down the order, he has consistently notched up big scores in T20 competitions, with 18 fifties and two hundreds to his name.

Despite playing in 49 matches for West Indies, the Jamaican all-rounder is yet to replicate his batting prowess on the international circuit. Although his strike-rate of 151.26 stands out, he hasn't scored a fifty for his national side, with his highest score being 47.

With the burly Jamaican assuming the floater's role in the side, one wouldn't bet against Russell scoring his first fifty before the end of the year.

#1 Chris Lynn

Chris Lynn is a well-known name on the T20 circuit, having enjoyed a fair amount of success in this format courtesy of his exploits with Kolkata Knight Riders and Brisbane Heat. However, injuries have played a major part in holding back his career, with the Aussie playing only 18 T20I matches so far. While he is considered a specialist in the shortest format, Lynn has been critically underwhelming for his country, with only 291 runs in 16 innings.

He is one of the most sought-after names on the T20 circuit, having over 5,000 runs in his kitty at an average of 32.66. Despite his penchant for big runs at the top of the order, Lynn hasn't scored a fifty in Aussie colors, with his highest score being 44 against New Zealand in 2018.