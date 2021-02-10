Tim Seifert explains how hockey helped him master leg-side shots

Tim Seifert is likely to make his debut in IPL 2021 for the Kolkata Knight Riders. The franchise had roped him in as Ali Khan's replacement last year, and before the 14th season begins, the Knight Riders shared a video on Facebook in which Seifert disclosed he played hockey as a child, among other revelations.

Tim Seifert said he loved sports right from the beginning, adding that he spent his time playing hockey and cricket before specializing in the latter.

Seifert is one of the top T20 batsmen in the world and he believes his hockey experience has helped him succeed in cricket. The leg-side is one of the most productive areas for Seifert. Explaining how playing as a striker on the hockey field assists him, the Kiwi wicket-keeper said:

"I was a big hockey and cricket player. So, I used to play cricket in the summer and hockey in the winter. I used to play striker for a lot of my career playing hockey. Things I loved about strikers you know you are diving in the 'D', trying to get the flicks, and scoring goals. That's a great feeling to beat a defender and head into the corners and scoring the goal for your team. I think that kinda allows you to play those switch hits, paddles, and all those kinda shots square of the wicket because that's literally what the hockey shots are."

Tim Seifert revealed in the interview that Ross Taylor and BJ Watling were also hockey players. Thus, the two Kiwi batsmen could hit the balls square of the wicket without much trouble.

Tim Seifert spoke about his first hard-ball cricket match

Tim Seifert got out for a duck in his first hard ball match

In the 8-minute long video, Tim Seifert spoke on a range of topics, including his childhood. Seifert's parents were teachers, and Tim was lucky enough to travel to various places in the world as a child. He also recalled how he got out on the first ball he faced in hard-ball cricket.

"My parents took myself and my sister over Scotland and travel all over the world. (They) gave us an understanding of the rest of the world, not just New Zealand, stuck in a little corner! But yeah it was fantastic. I think I picked up a hockey stick and cricket bat...In the kitchen using a table tennis ball and a little signature bat. I played my first hard ball game around six I think, and I got out for a golden duck," said Tim Seifert.