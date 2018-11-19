×
Top 3 bowlers Mumbai Indians could target in the auction

Ameya Vaidya
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.76K   //    19 Nov 2018, 18:58 IST

Image result for rohit sharma mumbai indians

Mumbai Indians had a lackluster season in last year's Indian Premier League. Despite having won the tournament in 2013, 2015 and 2017, Mumbai Indians struggled quite miserably in their previous season.

Their picks in the 2018 IPL Auction were quite questionable like going for Mustafizur who had changed his action due to injury. Also, letting go of proven performers such as Ambati Rayudu, Nitish Rana and Jos Butler proved disastrous for the team.

Having finished fifth in the table last season, Mumbai Indians will undoubtedly look to again establish their dominance in the league by buying some key players in the auction to strengthen their squad.

With Lasith Malinga becoming Mumbai Indians' bowling mentor last season, the owners will look to buy some good bowlers to support Bumrah in the bowling department. 

Let us have a look at the top three bowlers Mumbai Indians could target in the auction.

#3 Mohammed Shami

Image result for mohammed shami dd

Mohammed Shami will probably be the most sought Indian capped bowler in this year's auction. Having picked up just 3 wickets in four matches last season at an average of 40 and economy rate of 10.40, Shami has been released by the Delhi Daredevils and hence will feature in the 2019 IPL Auction.

Despite being unable to adapt his line and length in the past few seasons as per the requirements of the T20 format, Mohammed Shami has the talent, pace and dedication to overcome these difficulties.

Mumbai Indians, except for Jasprit Bumrah, lack Indian fast bowlers in their bowling department. This area has been one of their problems for a long time. Hence, in the coming auction, they need to strengthen this department to be competitive in the tournament.

Shami can prove to be an excellent solution to this roadblock. With the legendary Shane Bond as the bowling coach of Mumbai Indians, he can help Shami to improve his line and length in this format.

Shami's knowledge and experience will also help nurture the domestic bowlers in the Mumbai Indians' camp.


