Top 3 Harbhajan Singh moments in the IPL

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh enthralled cricket fans across the globe for more than two decades before calling it quits after the 2021 IPL season. Famously referred to as the Turbanator, Harbhajan was part of some of the most famous Indian victories across formats, including the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup.

The cricketer from Jalandhar is the second-highest wicket-taker for India across formats, bagging 707 scalps in his illustrious International career. Harbhajan also has two Test centuries against New Zealand to go along with several valuable cameos with the bat.

While his International success is widely renowned, Harbhajan Singh's performances in the IPL have often been underrated. Harbhajan played his first 10 seasons for the Mumbai Indians (MI) before playing for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) from 2018 to 2020. His final IPL stint was with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in 2021.

Harbhajan Singh was also a three-time IPL champion with Mumbai and won another title with the Super Kings. The 43-year-old also captained MI to their Champions League T20 title in 2011.

The champion spinner is the 10th leading wicket-taker in IPL history, with 150 scalps at an excellent average of 26.87 and an even better economy rate of 7.08 runs per over.

As the great off-spinner celebrates his 43rd birthday, let us reminisce about the top three moments in his distinguished IPL career.

#1 Match-winning spell against CSK (IPL 2011)

Harbhajan Singh picked up his best figures in the IPL against CSK in 2011

Harbhajan Singh was among the few players at the heart of the MI-CSK rivalry from the beginning till the end of the 2010s.

The rivalry had just taken off after MS Dhoni and Co. defeated the Mumbai Indians in the final of the 2010 season to clinch their first title. The arch-rivals faced off the following year for the first time at the Wankhede Stadium, with the home team attempting to avenge their 2010 final defeat.

After being asked to bat first, the power-packed MI lineup could only muster a score of 164/4 in their 20 overs. In reply, CSK were off to the perfect start as the two openers motored along to 31-0 in the fourth over.

However, once the partnership was broken, Harbhajan took centerstage to produce one of the best IPL spells in front of a packed house in Mumbai. The off-spinner bagged the prized scalps of Suresh Raina, Albie Morkel, Srikkanth Anirudha, and Ravichandran Ashwin in his magnificent spell.

Harbhajan finished with outstanding figures of 5/18 in his four overs to propel MI to a thrilling eight-run victory. The MI stalwart also took two catches in the game and was rightly adjudged the Player of the Match.

The legendary off-spinner was often a thorn in CSK's side, picking up 24 wickets against them at an average of 23.1 and an economy rate of only 6.67 runs per over.

#2 Harbhajan Singh's all-round display against Deccan Chargers (IPL 2010)

Harbhajan stunned the Deccan Chargers with his knock of 49

Harbhajan Singh had arguably his best all-around game in the IPL against the Deccan Chargers (DC) at the DY Patil Stadium in IPL 2010.

After being put into bat by DC skipper Adam Gilchrist, MI were reduced to 119/7 in 16.4 overs. With only 20 deliveries left in the innings, MI were resigned to set a target well below-par to the strong DC batting lineup.

However, Harbhajan put on a stunning display with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 49 off 18 deliveries that included eight boundaries and two sixes to take MI to an improbable 172/7 in their 20 overs.

Despite his heroics with the bat, the champion cricketer wasn't done just yet as he opened the bowling and picked up the vital wicket of Adam Gilchrist off the second ball of the chase. He later dismissed lower middle-order batters Tirumalasetti Suman and Jaskaran Singh to finish with figures of 3/31 in his four overs.

Thanks to Harbhajan's scintillating showing, MI won for the fifth time in six games to begin the season. The star off-spinner was the easy choice for Player of the Match, with his 49(18) followed by a three-wicket haul.

#3 Opening three wickets against RCB, 2019

Bhaji bagged the big wickets of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in IPL 2019

Coming off the title run with CSK in 2018, Harbhajan Singh wasted no time making an impact in the 2019 season. In the season opener on a turning Chennai wicket, the champion bowler showed his complete repertoire in dismantling the RCB top order.

The wily off-spinner dismissed RCB skipper Virat Kohli in his second over and followed it up with the scalps of Moeen Ali and AB de Villiers. Harbhajan's spell effectively destroyed RCB's chances, reducing them to 38/3 in the eighth over.

The Bangalore-based franchise could never recover from Harbhajan's match-winning spell and were bowled out for an embarrassing 70 in 17.1 overs. CSK won a low-scoring encounter by seven wickets with plenty of balls to spare to kickstart their campaign.

Harbhajan Singh's spell of 3/20 and two catches earned him Player of the Match honors. The bowling great had one of his best IPL seasons in 2019 despite being at the fag end of his career, with 16 wickets at an average of 19.50 and an economy rate of 7.09 runs per over.

