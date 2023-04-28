The ongoing week of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 has witnessed some interesting battles. In the first match of the week, Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven runs. Batting first, DC put up a disappointing 144/9 on the board. Their bowlers, however, came up with a commendable effort to restrict SRH to 137/6.

In the second game of the week, defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) hammered Mumbai Indians (MI) by 55 runs. GT were asked to bat after losing the toss and did well to notch up 207/6 in their 20 overs. In response, MI could only manage to score 152/9.

Looking at the third match of the ongoing week in IPL 2023, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) got the better of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 21 runs. Batting first, KKR put up an impressive total of 200/5 on the board. RCB responded with 179/8.

The three games have witnessed some impressive individual performances. Here’s a look at the top 3 HDFC Life Sar Utha Ke Jiyo mid-week moments of IPL 2023.

#3 Chakravarthy spins a web around RCB

KKR leg-spinner Varun Chakravarthy registered figures of 3/27 against RCB in the IPL 2023 clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. While Kolkata did put up 200 on the board batting first, such totals have been easily chased down at the venue. With his effort, though, Chakravarthy yet again proved his worth as a secure investment for KKR.

Chakravarthy derailed RCB's chase with the wickets of Glenn Maxwell (5), Mahipal Lomror (34 off 18) and Dinesh Karthik (28). Maxwell was caught at mid-off, miscuing a lofted hit. Lomror toe-ended his stroke to deep midwicket, while Karthik pulled the spinner to deep midwicket.

#2 Abhinav Manohar blitz stuns MI

Gujarat Titans batter Abhinav Manohar scored a splendid 42 off only 21 deliveries in the IPL 2023 match against Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. With the whirlwind knock, the batter offered impressive returns to the team for showing faith in him.

Batting first, GT were in a spot of bother at 101/4 in the 13th over. However, Manohar and David Miller (46 off 22) added a brisk 71 for the fifth wicket to lift Gujarat to an impressive total of 207/6. In the end, it was enough for their bowlers to defend. Manohar's blitz, which featured three fours and as many sixes, acted as an insurance for Gujarat during troubled times.

#1 All-round Axar flattens SRH

Axar Patel came up with an excellent all-round effort to help Delhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven runs in an IPL 2023 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. He scored 34 with the bat and then claimed 2/21 with his left-arm spin. Axar used his skills to offer protection to Delhi, rescuing them from potentially hazardous situations.

After DC crumbled to 62/5, he added 69 with Manish Pandey to lift Delhi's morale. They eventually reached a competitive 144. With the ball, he dismissed Mayank Agarwal (49) and then cleaned up SRH skipper Aiden Markram (3). At 69/1, Hyderabad were looking set for victory, but Axar saved them from a tricky situation and kept DC's hopes of qualifying for IPL 2023 playoffs alive.



